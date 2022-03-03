CynergisTek Announces Six-Figure Contract Renewal With Mid-Atlantic Health Network for Vendor Security Management Services

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CynergisTek (NYSE American: CTEK), a leading cybersecurity, privacy, compliance, and IT audit firm helping organizations in highly regulated industries navigate emerging security and privacy issues, recently announced a six-figure Vendor Security Management (VSM) contract renewal for an additional three years with one of the Mid-Atlantic region’s leading networks of healthcare providers. CynergisTek will continue to support this client’s goal of implementing and maintaining an effective third-party risk management program while alleviating their internal workload and demand on resources.

“The need for greater visibility into supply chain risk and across the entire attack surface continues to grow and become more important while the resources necessary for meeting this increased demand continue to be scarce,” said Mac McMillan, CEO of CynergisTek. “Our analysts and consultants can provide dedicated support to assist organizations with this critical requirement. Renewals like this one demonstrate the confidence our clients have in our services and support the continued growth we are seeing in managed service support.”

“Today, the risk that each organization’s supply chain poses to its data and business is significant, and it’s only getting worse as cybercriminals expand their focus on the leverage that can be exacted by disrupting these critical suppliers. Recent breaches of prominent companies such as Kaseya and Kronos demonstrate the pressure that can be exerted on healthcare providers who have embraced remote and cloud service providers. Couple this with the number of critical staff now working remotely and depending on third-party communications to execute their tasks, and you have some real headaches for hospital CIOs and CISOs,” said Andrew Mahler, Vice President of Compliance and Privacy Services at CynergisTek. “Our managed service assists these organizations in evaluating third-party risks to build confidence in their readiness to support healthcare’s mission. We can not only accomplish it faster, but our analysts and consultants can concentrate on this critical risk area for our clients.”

This long-standing VSM service agreement with the regional healthcare network was initially signed in 2013, and its continuous renewal demonstrates the ongoing value of CynergisTek’s services. Third-party vendors represent a growing risk to healthcare organizations as they are producing a greater number of data breaches. Clients can rely on CynergisTek’s VSM solution to evaluate and monitor their business associates, as well as hold them accountable for maintaining HIPAA compliance and mitigating security risks. A proactive approach to vendor security protects patient data and operations while also fostering favorable supply chain partnerships.

CynergisTek (www.cynergistek.com) is a top-ranked cybersecurity consulting firm helping organizations in highly-regulated industries, including those in healthcare, government, and finance navigate emerging security and privacy issues.

