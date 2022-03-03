HC3 Acquires AutoMail to Expand Statement and Communication Automation for Community Banks and Credit Unions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HC3, a data-driven technology company delivering customer communications, has acquired Jonesboro, Ark.-based AutoMail and DOC (Document Output Center), positioning HC3 as the leading provider of statement and critical communications services for financial institutions and other regulated industries. The acquisition closed on March 1, 2022, and HC3 assumed all of AutoMail’s contracted operations.

AutoMail/DOC, founded in 1997 as SynTel, helps companies automate and reduce the expenses for statement production and fulfillment, document delivery, and tax notice processing.

“AutoMail/DOC has a long history of providing outstanding document and mailing services to financial service organizations. As we sought an opportunity to expand our reach, their culture of service and core values matched ours,” said HC3 President Griffin McGahey. “HC3 will now serve 611 financial institutions.”

The acquisition not only increases HC3’s client base, it also significantly grows their software team and product offering. Additional software benefits include statement presort software, automated e4641 services, and Asset Verification request submissions.

“With our combined resources, HC3 is committed to serving our clients with innovation at the forefront of everything we do,” said Jeremiah James, CEO at AutoMail/DOC. “The acquisition takes the best of both companies and positions us to expand our software development team, leverage our combined years of expertise and better serve community financial institutions.”

HC3 currently operates facilities in Birmingham, Ala., Dallas, and Indianapolis, Ind.

About HC3

Headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., HC3 connects financial institutions to their customers. By outsourcing bank statements with HC3, financial institutions leverage document design, digital delivery, and print delivery. Through these solutions, banks and credit unions can make a statement that reflects their brand. For more information, call (877) 838-2345 or visit www.hc3.io.