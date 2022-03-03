Alation Celebrates International Women’s Day with 2nd Annual Women Leading Data Intelligence Event

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alation Inc., the leader in enterprise data intelligence solutions, today announced that it will host its second annual Women Leading Data Intelligence event. The event will take place on International Women’s Day, Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 8 a.m. PT, and feature a panel of exceptional individuals from Fidelity Investments, Snowflake, and WEX, that are driving data culture in their organizations. To register for the digital event, visit https://events.alation.com/IWD2022.

The women that power data and technology organizations represent a massive talent pool often overlooked or undersupported in male-dominated industries. To support diversity in data careers, Alation created Women Leading Data Intelligence, which provides a forum for networking, education, and career development for women in analytics, data science, machine learning, and artificial intelligence.

The event panel, moderated by Jen Wu, Senior Director of Product Management at Alation, will feature Jennifer Belissent, Principal Data Strategist at Snowflake; Meredith Frinsko, Director, Data Strategy & Governance at WEX; and Susanne O'Neill, Workplace Investing - Data Governance COE Leader at Fidelity Investments. Julie Smith, Director of Data & Analytics at Alation and Tracy Eiler, Alation Chief Marketing Officer and founding member of Women in Revenue, will host an intimate fireside chat following the panel.

“Women are a growing force in data and technology, and we are proud to showcase these leaders driving data culture and change within their organizations,” said Eiler. “The impact of women in our workforce is something that should be recognized throughout the year and we are excited to bring together some of the most influential voices in our industry to highlight their innovative contributions.”

The most successful and productive organizations have a diverse employee-base, and gender is a key aspect of diversity. At Alation, 30% of employees are women who lent their work ethic and tenacity to the company’s achievements this past year. Alation’s executive leadership team is nearly 35% women, most recently adding Langley Eide as Chief Financial Officer. The company welcomed Preeti Rathi, General Partner at Icon Ventures, to its board of directors in October 2021. According to the Top Companies for Women Technologists Report that surveyed more than half a million technologists, women represent only 26.7% of the technical workforce on average.

In May 2021, Alation was named one of Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces. To be considered for the list, Alation employees participated in the magazine’s survey, and 79% of women cited that they saw professional growth and career development opportunities for themselves at Alation. In the last year, Eiler founded a “Women at Alation” group where women Alationauts participate in quarterly events to discuss topics such as the wage gap, career growth, and mentorship.

To continue supporting women in data and technology, Alation is a proud sponsor and supporter of Women in Data and Women in Revenue for the second consecutive year. Women in Data was founded to increase diversity in data careers, and provide awareness, education, and advancement to women in technology, specifically analytics, data science, machine learning, and AI. Women in Revenue was founded in 2018 by 12 revenue-driven women. The organization’s mission is to achieve workplace equity through networking opportunities, mentorship, and education.

Alation is the leader in enterprise data intelligence solutions including data search & discovery, data governance, data stewardship, analytics, and digital transformation. Alation’s initial offering dominates the data catalog market. Thanks to its powerful Behavioral Analysis Engine, inbuilt collaboration capabilities, and open interfaces, Alation combines machine learning with human insight to successfully tackle even the most demanding challenges in data and metadata management. More than 330 enterprises drive data culture, improve decision making, and realize business outcomes with Alation including AbbVie, American Family Insurance, Cisco, Exelon, Fifth Third Bank, Finnair, Munich Re, NASDAQ, New Balance, Parexel, Pfizer, US Foods, and Vistaprint. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Alation was named to Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces list and is backed by leading venture capitalists including Blackstone, Costanoa, Data Collective, Dell Technologies, Icon, ISAI Cap, Riverwood, Salesforce, Sanabil, Sapphire, and Snowflake Ventures. For more information, visit alation.com.