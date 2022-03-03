Newrez and Patch Announce Exclusive Partnership to Launch Homebuying and Mortgage Resource Hub

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Newrez LLC (“Newrez”), a national mortgage lending and servicing organization with a loan count of approximately 2.3 million, and Planck, LLC, d/b/a Patch Media (“Patch”), the local digital media company with over 1,200 communities across the United States, announced today an exclusive, multi-year partnership to launch a co-branded homebuying mortgage resource hub. The hub will serve as a digital depot of helpful news and resources for anyone going through the homebuying or refinancing process.

Hosted on the Patch platform, the mortgage hub positions Newrez as a national go-to source for expertise and education on mortgages and the homebuying process. Consumers can utilize the mortgage hub as a destination for up-to-date and relevant information pertinent to the homebuying process. From first-time homebuyers beginning their search for starter homes, to homeowners interested in obtaining a cash-out refi loan, the hub will host an array of tangible materials that inform and empower prospective and current homeowners in their decision-making.

“As a mortgage lender, our mission is to empower current, as well as prospective borrowers, by providing mortgage expertise and innovative products that allow them to explore their financial options and ultimately make the most educated decision on what is best for them as homebuyers,” said Baron Silverstein, President and Chief Operating Officer at Newrez. “Through this partnership, we look forward to serving as a resource for homebuyers at an even larger scale and look forward to working with the Patch team as our partners to make it happen.”

Newrez and Patch plan to include localized content hubs within the mortgage resource hub that will provide consumers with local guidance in the housing market, in addition to developing localized real estate, mortgage and homebuying newsletters for the Patch audience. The localized content hubs will house various resource types, ranging from educational content, to buying and selling guides, to easy-to-use mortgage calculators designed to ensure users are informed throughout all steps of the mortgage and homebuying process. Long-term plans for the partnership include a digital app to help connect users to the process and resources.

“The Patch audience is deeply engaged with our local real estate coverage and includes many who are actively exploring real estate transactions or refinancing,” said Will Figueroa, Vice President of Revenue at Patch. “Our partnership with Newrez gives these users access to practical and timely information to help them make better decisions about one of the most significant economic events of their lives.”

For more information on the Newrez and Patch partnership and mortgage resource hub, visit https://mortgage.patch.com/.

About Newrez

Newrez is a leading mortgage company that combines mortgage origination and servicing to provide a customer-first journey and help our customers make smart moves throughout the lifetime of their mortgage loans. Differentiated by its origination platform, the Company provides customers with unparalleled lending options to purchase and refinance. Its servicing business services loans on behalf of Newrez customers and includes third-party servicing brand, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing. Founded in 2008, Newrez is headquartered in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania and is a member of the New Residential Investment Corp. family.

About Patch

Patch is the largest local news platform in the U.S. and a trusted source of breaking news and community news coverage for over 1,200 neighborhoods, towns and cities across 50 states. Patch's 135 full-time journalists produce over 1,000 local news posts per day, while platform features like local calendars, neighbor conversations, classifieds and business posts help keep millions of Americans connected to the communities they love.

The information contained on, or accessible through, any websites included in this press release is not incorporated by reference into, and should not be considered a part of, this press release.