Amazon Selects goFLUENT as an English Language Training Partner for Amazon Career Choice Program

QUAKERTOWN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, goFLUENT announced they have been selected as an English Language Learning (ELL) training partner for Amazon’s Career Choice program. goFLUENT will provide Amazon hourly associates access to individualized blended learning courses consisting of private live coaching lessons, group practice sessions, access to its engaging, AI-powered on-demand platform and dedicated learning advisors. The goFLUENT comprehensive courses are designed to deliver measurable English language upskilling and industry standard CEFR-level certification.

“Globally throughout history, immigrant and first-generation populations have struggled with access, discrimination and inclusion,” said Christophe Ferrandou, goFLUENT CEO. “Multinational leaders, like Amazon, adopt goFLUENT to effectively scale and measure language training anywhere in the world while offering employees a personalized experience proven to help build confidence, empower career growth and support an equal voice in business and in life.”

John Ambrose, goFLUENT president commented, “English, for a non-native speaker, is a fundamental, life-changing skill. Of the 8-billion people on the planet, less than 20% have the level of proficiency increasingly necessary for economic mobility. goFLUENT is on a mission to change this by offering skills that support an equal voice with language training. goFLUENT is thrilled to partner with Amazon Career Choice in this groundbreaking initiative to provide frontline workers with the opportunity to accelerate their language skills.”

goFLUENT accelerates language learning by delivering hyper-personalized solutions that blend technology, content, and human interaction, available globally on any device. goFLUENT earned the distinguished “Top HR Product of the Year” award for language learning by HR Executive Magazine and HR Tech.

Amazon’s Career Choice program is an education benefit that empowers employees to learn new skills for career success at Amazon or elsewhere. The program meets individual learners where they are on their education journey through a variety of education and upskilling opportunities including full college tuition, industry certifications designed to lead to in-demand jobs, and foundational skills such as English language proficiency, high school diplomas, and GEDs. In the U.S., Amazon is investing $1.2 billion to upskill more than 300,000 employees by 2025 to help move them into higher-paying, in-demand jobs.

Amazon’s Career Choice program has a rigorous selection process for third-party partner educators, choosing partners that are focused on helping employees through their education programs, assisting them with job placements, and overall offering education that leads to career success.

“We’re looking forward to goFLUENT coming on board as an English Language Learning (ELL) training partner for Career Choice, adding to the hundreds of best-in-class offerings available to our employees,” said Tammy Thieman, global program lead of Amazon’s Career Choice program. “We’re committed to empowering our employees by providing them access to the education and training they need to grow their careers, whether that’s with us or elsewhere. We have intentionally cultivated a partner network of third-party educators and employers committed to providing excellent education, job placement resources, and continuous improvements to the experience. Today, over 50,000 Amazon employees around the world have already participated in Career Choice and we’ve seen first-hand how it can transform their lives.”

About goFLUENT

goFLUENT, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, is the world’s leading B2B provider of hyper-personalized solutions that accelerate language skills by blending technology, content and virtual human interaction on any device.

Today, Learning and Development leaders of more than 1,000 international corporations in 100+ countries trust goFLUENT’s award-winning digital language learning solutions to speed up the acquisition of language skills needed to build confidence, empower career growth, and establish a more inclusive global culture.

In addition to English, goFLUENT provides language solutions in Spanish, French, Chinese, German, Italian, Portuguese, Dutch, Russian, Korean, Arabic and Japanese. goFLUENT is present in 20 countries across all continents and has helped millions of people become better communicators in the languages of business.

With eLearning, eWriting and Live Support, FREE corporate trial and more information, visit www.gofluent.com.