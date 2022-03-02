OSSIO Receives Vizient Contract for Bio-Integrative Orthopedic Fixation Technology

WOBURN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OSSIO, Inc., an orthopedic fixation technology company, today announced that it has received a contract with Vizient, Inc., making the company’s portfolio of bio-integrative OSSIOfiber® products available at negotiated pricing to health care providers in Vizient’s group purchasing organization (GPO) under a three-year contract starting March 1.

OSSIO’s contract with Vizient covers the entire OSSIOfiber® Intelligent Bone Regeneration Technology portfolio currently commercialized and cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). These products include sterile, disposable instrument kits:

OSSIOfiber® Hammertoe Fixation System – 10-degree and straight implants in 2.5mm, 2.9mm and 3.2mm sizes.

OSSIOfiber® Trimmable Fixation Nails – Solid-core in 2.4mm and 4.0mm sizes and cannulated in 3.0mm and 4.0mm sizes.

OSSIOfiber® Compression Screws – Headless, cannulated, partially threaded configurations in 4.0mm diameter and lengths from 26–60mm.

“Our contract with Vizient enables increased access through negotiated pricing to OSSIOfiber® technology for thousands of U.S. hospitals and surgery centers,” said OSSIO Chief Commercial and Operating Officer Brennan Marilla. “Our strong and bio-integrative fixation products provide patients durable fixation and natural healing, which addresses many of the complications and costs associated with permanent metal fixation, including secondary hardware removal procedures.”

“We are thrilled to receive a contract from Vizient for OSSIOfiber® implants,” Marilla added, “and hope to help Vizient members care for their patients through the adoption of this novel technology.”

OSSIOfiber® Intelligent Bone Regeneration Technology is a breakthrough in fixation material that provides the first credible solution to the shortcomings of permanent metal hardware, conventional resorbable and allograft implants, and combines unparalleled mechanical strength and natural bone healing in a non-permanent implant. Made from a proprietary natural mineral fiber matrix, its bio-integrative material properties provide surgeons with a more biologically friendly way to restore patient stability and mobility while leaving nothing permanent behind.

Beginning March 1, OSSIOfiber® products are available to all members of Vizient at contracted pricing. Vizient is the largest member-driven health care performance improvement company in the country with a diverse membership and customer base including academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute health care providers.

OSSIOfiber® Intelligent Bone Regeneration Technology can address many surgical applications through the manufacturing of endless implant designs, including nails, screws, staples, anchors and plates. The company intends to pursue multiple applications in the distal extremity, trauma, sports, reconstruction, pediatrics and spine segments. For more information on OSSIOfiber® please visit www.ossio.io.

About OSSIOfiber® Intelligent Bone Regeneration Technology

Designed for rapid bone in-growth, regeneration and replacement, OSSIOfiber® Intelligent Bone Regeneration Technology is a first-of-its-kind implant material stronger than cortical bone that leaves nothing permanent behind. OSSIOfiber® is engineered to provide the strength required for functional fixation and allows for full integration into the native anatomy without adverse biological response. OSSIOfiber® implants utilize existing reimbursement and surgical techniques. The OSSIOfiber® Hammertoe Fixation System and the OSSIOfiber® Bone Pin Family (which includes the OSSIOfiber® Trimmable Fixation Nail System) are also cleared for use in the United States for maintenance of alignment and fixation of bone fractures, osteotomies, arthrodesis and bone grafts in the presence of appropriate additional immobilization. OSSIOfiber® Compression Screws are cleared for use for maintenance of alignment and fixation of bone fractures, comminuted fractures, fragments, osteotomies, arthrodesis, and bone grafts, of the upper extremity, ﬁbula, knee, ankle and foot in the presence of appropriate brace and/or immobilization.

About OSSIO

OSSIO is an orthopedic fixation company committed to transforming the orthopedic experience for patients, physicians and payors. Founded in 2014, its vision is to provide the first credible replacement to metal implants in the multibillion-dollar global orthopedic fixation market with its OSSIOfiber® Intelligent Bone Regeneration Technology. OSSIO’s development headquarters is located in Caesarea, Israel, and its commercial headquarters is in Woburn, Mass. (USA). For more information on the company, visit www.ossio.io.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are based on estimates and assumptions of OSSIO management and are believed to be reasonable, though they are inherently uncertain and difficult to predict.