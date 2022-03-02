SYNAPS Dx Announces Investment by Semler Scientific: Advances Positioning, Accelerates Commercialization of DISCERN Test for Diagnosing Early Alzheimer's Disease

ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The announcement of a recent investment from Semler Scientific (SMLR) in SYNAPS Dx (SDx), a privately held company focused on the research, development and commercialization of diagnostics for neurodegenerative disorders and conditions, including Alzheimer’s Disease (AD), further positions DISCERN™ as a diagnostic for early AD. In its fourth quarter and year-to-date 2021 financial results, SMLR said, “SMLR previously announced its Fall 2020 investment in another private company, now known as SDx, whose product is a test for early AD, named DISCERN. SMLR believes its current products and services, and any future products or services that it may offer, positions it to provide valuable information to its customer base, which in turn permits them to better guide patient care."

Frank Amato, CEO and president, SDx, says, “We believe this investment continues to distinguish the accuracy of our biomarkers from all other diagnostics in AD. DISCERN™ is the first accurate, gold-standard autopsy-confirmed minimally invasive test for the definitive diagnosis of AD vs. other forms of dementia and confirms its value as the most promising breakthrough for early diagnosis of AD. SDx has identified a significant need for the DISCERN test based upon strong adoption of the test during a limited test launch, and market receptivity to its clinical utility study which documents a clear, unmet need for a simple, highly accurate way to identify AD patients early in disease and facing co-morbid dementias.”

DISCERN relies on three independently accurate biomarkers related to synaptic function and is well positioned to help address a number of key issues that payers, providers and patients face when it comes to getting a definitive diagnosis for AD early in the patient journey.

Amato explains, “DISCERN is now on track to help reduce the burden of diagnosing AD on patients and their families, clinicians and the overall healthcare system. With demand for a simpler and more definitive approach to early-stage identification of AD at an all-time high, this non-invasive test reinforces the Company’s focus on supporting the most cost-effective management treatment decisions for people living with AD.”

SDx and DISCERN have achieved important milestones that include:

DISCERN is the first AD test of its kind to earn Proprietary Laboratory Analyses (PLA) Code 206U and 207U. These codes and their associated reimbursement position DISCERN as a critical, essential component of patient-centric, value-based strategies for providers and payers by providing the code necessary for reimbursement.

DISCERN has received Breakthrough Designation by the Food & Drug Administration.

In October 2021, SDx announced the close of its Series A $10 million investment, including private equity, individual and family funds, and corporate investors. Proceeds will be used to scale-up production and meet market demand for DISCERN.

The Company has opened a new, high-tech lab at Greencourt Innovation Center (GIC) for the launch of DISCERN.

To further propel its strategic positioning and commercialization of DISCERN, SDx has retained Outcome Capital to explore opportunities for investment, collaboration and distribution partners. Outcome Capital is a highly specialized life sciences and healthcare advisory and investment banking firm, providing innovative companies with a value-added, market-aligned approach to mergers & acquisitions, partnering and corporate finance. The firm leverages its proven “strategy-led execution” approach to value enhancement by assisting management teams and their boards in navigating both financial and corporate markets and implementing the best path for success.

About SYNAPS Dx

SYNAPS Dx is a privately held company focused on the research, development and commercialization of diagnostics for neurological disorders and conditions, including Alzheimer’s Disease. The Company offers DISCERN™, the first accurate, minimally invasive test for the definitive diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) versus other forms of dementia. SYNAPS Dx’s laboratory is certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) as qualified to perform high complexity clinical laboratory testing. If you are a physician or a patient looking for more information on the DISCERN™ test, visit https://discerntest.com/. For more information on the Company, visit https://www.synapsdx.com/. Contact: info@synapsdx.com.