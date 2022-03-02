R-Zero Announces Strategic Partnership with the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC)

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--R-Zero, the first biosafety technology company dedicated to making the spaces where we all live, learn, work, and play safer and clinically clean without the use of harmful chemicals, has announced a strategic partnership with the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC) for 2022. APIC is the leading association for infection prevention and control (IPC) professionals, with more than 15,000 infection preventionist (IP) members.

The APIC Strategic Partner program establishes long-term relationships with industry partners united in the common goal of advancing the science and practice of infection prevention and control in healthcare facilities and beyond. APIC Strategic Partners play an important role in supporting many of the educational initiatives and services that benefit APIC’s membership, which is comprised of nurses, physicians, epidemiologists, microbiologists, public health professionals and other individuals dedicated to preventing the spread of infection.

“R-Zero is pleased to partner with APIC to support its 15,000 Infection Preventionist members,” said Grant Morgan, co-founder and CEO of R-Zero. “R-Zero shares APIC’s vision for a safer world through the prevention of infection, and we’re excited to advance the science and practice of infection prevention together.”

APIC Strategic Partners fully support the Competency Advancement Assistance (CAA) Program—APIC’s financial assistance program that helps IPs further their education by managing the cost associated with obtaining the Certification in Infection Prevention and Control (CIC®) credential. The CAA program covers exam fees and study resources for up to 50 IPs annually.

“We are excited to welcome R-Zero as an APIC Strategic Partner as we prepare to celebrate APIC’s 50th anniversary,” said APIC CEO Devin Jopp, EdD, MS. “As we work toward advancing the science and practice of infection prevention and control, our hope is that together, we can create a safer world through the prevention of infection.”

On Tuesday, March 9, at 2 pm ET, R-Zero will host a webinar featuring Dr. Edward Nardell of Harvard Medical School and Dr. David Brenner of Columbia University Medical Center’s Center for Radiological Research, who will discuss the applications and relevance of ultraviolet radiation for the healthcare environment. Click here to register.

About R-Zero

R-Zero is the first biosafety technology company dedicated to making the spaces where we all live, learn, work, and play safer and clinically cleaner. Backed by Mayo Clinic, with partnerships including SC Johnson Healthcare, R-Zero was founded to help organizations such as Trilogy Senior Health protect what matters most, with thoughtfully-designed, hospital-grade technologies and science-backed protocols that reduce the transmission of microorganisms such as the viruses that cause COVID-19 and the common cold. R-Zero's flagship device, Arc, provides germicidal UV-C trusted by hospitals and proven to destroy 99.99% of surface-borne and airborne microorganisms. Today, the company’s sustainable, IoT-enabled disinfection technologies are creating safer environments for hundreds of thousands of people across both public and private sector organizations without the use of chemicals. R-Zero is backed by leading venture capital firms DBL Partners, World Innovation Lab, and SOSV/HAX; Mayo Clinic; and thought leaders from hospitality, sports, commercial real estate, impact, and other industries. For more information, visit www.rzero.com.