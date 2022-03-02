LinQuest Awarded Task Order for Skyborg Vanguard Support

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LinQuest Corporation, a leader in air and space systems technology and electronic warfare solutions for U.S. defense and intelligence communities, has been awarded a task order on one of its Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase III contracts to support the Air Force Research Laboratory’s (AFRL) Skyborg Vanguard Program. The task order was awarded on 31 January 2022, with an initial ceiling value of $48 million over a 5-year period of performance.

Vanguard Programs integrate several technology components across multiple domains to create complex, multidisciplinary solutions. Marked by an enterprise-wide commitment, Vanguard delivers advanced capabilities that transform future operations with cutting-edge technologies (www.afresearchlab.com/technology/vanguards).

Skyborg is an autonomous aircraft teaming architecture that will enable the Air Force to posture, produce, and sustain mission sorties at sufficient tempo to produce and sustain combat mass in contested environments. This foundation will deliver unmatched combat capability per dollar by lowering the barriers to entry for industry and allowing continuous hardware and software innovation in acquisition, fielding, and sustainment of critical mission systems.

“LinQuest is excited to work with AFRL to facilitate the rapid development and integration of new technologies, solutions, and innovations into the Skyborg architecture,” said Tim Dills, President and CEO of LinQuest. “As we fast-track this program in cooperation with Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC), we help to ensure overall mission success.”

“LinQuest has proven its ability to combine relevant operations domain expertise with outstanding decision support tools and innovative analytical methodologies that continue to exceed the demanding requirements of the Skyborg Vanguard,” said the Skyborg Program Manager. “We’re excited to once again partner with them in this next phase of the Skyborg program.”

About LinQuest Corporation

LinQuest is a national security air and space leader that enables defense and intelligence missions through advanced digital solutions and the development, integration, and operation of mission-critical systems. With a legacy that spans 47 years, LinQuest’s 1,500-plus team members work side-by-side with their customers to solve their most complex technical challenges, drive innovation, and deliver fielded solutions for national-security missions. More information can be found on the company's website at www.linquest.com.