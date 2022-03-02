Revieve® Launches Industry-first Digital Haircare Experience to Help Consumers Care for Their Hair in the Most Personalized Way

CHICAGO & HELSINKI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Revieve®, a personalized digital brand experience company working with global brands, retailers, and digital services providers in the beauty, skin, health, and wellness categories, today announced the launch of its AI Haircare Advisor developed in collaboration with Living Proof, a Unilever haircare brand, developing the latest innovations in hair care that deliver game-changing results for all hair types and textures.

Revieve's AI Haircare Advisor empowers customers to understand, embrace, love, and care for their hair by helping them find what they are looking for with patented mobile selfie diagnostics technology for hair, user input, and AI-powered personalized recommendations --all within the same interactive experience.

Revieve's AI Haircare Advisor was co-developed alongside Living Proof to deliver an online product discovery experience that could increase the precision for more accurate haircare routine recommendations for consumers.

"As a science first brand, we partnered with Revieve so that together we could bring a scientific approach to analyzing hair and deliver a precise hair care routine to our customers,” said John Winer, Vice President of Digital, Living Proof. “We look forward to launching this advisor experience powered by Revieve to advance our mission in changing people's lives through products and experiences that deliver actionable results.''

In the AI Haircare Advisor experience, consumers input their concerns and expectations out of a haircare routine. Next, they take a selfie that's analyzed with patented mobile selfie diagnostics and determine the condition of different hair parameters such as hair type, volume, curl type, color, and others. Finally, the user is provided an optimal hair care and styling routine with an AI recommendation engine.

“Even though there are so many new products, innovations, and education, consumers are still not happy with their hair and they can't find the products that would work best for them,” said Joonas Hamunen, VP of Product, Revieve. “Through our AI Haircare Advisor, brands and retailers can support consumers in learning more about their hair type and condition so that they can make more informed purchasing decisions and optimize their haircare routines through time.”

For more info on Revieve AI Haircare Advisor, visit: www.revieve.com/platform/haircare-advisor.

Living Proof’s new online haircare experience is set to launch during March/April 2022.

About Revieve

Revieve is the preferred provider to brands and retailers across five continents for delivering a digitally-driven, personalized brand-experience leveraging state-of-the-art AI/AR technology. Working with our partners, Revieve has transformed the customer-experience for skin care and color cosmetics through its proprietary technology, the Revieve Health-Beauty-Wellness Platform.

With easy-to-use self-diagnostic modules that personalize search, product discovery and shopping experiences, Revieve’s digital beauty platform delivers consumers targeted products, services and treatments. Encompassing all facets of the health, beauty and wellness industry, Revieve’s trusted powered-by modules include the AI Skincare Advisor, AI Makeup Advisor, AI Haircare Advisor, AI Suncare Advisor and AI Nutrition Advisor. The Revieve platform seamlessly integrates personalized shopping solutions, in-person and live-video consultations with health and beauty advisors, driving tangible business value by increasing consumer engagement, conversion and basket size across all digital in-store and online brand touchpoints.

