O2 Telefónica Launches with MATRIXX Software on Google Cloud Confidential Computing for Enterprise Services Growth

FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--O 2 Telefónica, one of the leading integrated telecommunications providers in Germany, today announced that its newly launched B2B services are enabled by MATRIXX Software, a global leader in 5G monetization, running on Google Cloud Confidential Computing to maximize security and data privacy. O 2 Telefónica is the first to run MATRIXX’s Converged Charging System on Google Cloud’s Confidential Computing. The new service combines the flexibility and simplicity of MATRIXX for monetization with the hyper-scalability and privacy benefits enabled by Google Cloud. In a first step, O 2 Telefónica will use the new digital commerce platform for its digital B2B office solutions, followed by modern All-IP fixed-net, SD WAN, and 5G solutions in the future.

“We are on a mission to better serve Germany’s dynamic and fast-moving enterprise market,” said Mallik Rao, CTIO, O 2 Telefónica. “We combined the flexibility and configurability of MATRIXX and the scalability and privacy capabilities of Google Cloud. As a result, we are now able to offer our B2B customers unmatched confidentiality delivered by a highly configurable charging product running on a massively scalable public cloud platform.”

Designed to enable better connection with value-chain partners and improved personalization for customers, O 2 Telefónica’s new B2B service enables the delivery of more valuable and innovative products and services. For O 2 Telefónica, the need to ensure speed and agility made MATRIXX on Google Cloud the preferred option. By ensuring full encryption of data, the new enterprise offering from O 2 Telefónica enables the business agility that partners need to better serve enterprise customers of all sizes.

“With the first launch of this new enterprise offering in the public cloud, O 2 Telefónica has raised the bar on what’s possible for telecommunication providers,” said Glo Gordon, CEO at MATRIXX Software. “We’ve built our cloud native Digital Commerce Platform to enable the flexibility and agility that only the public cloud can provide. Working in partnership with Google Cloud’s breakthrough Confidential Computing offering, we’re honored to support O 2 Telefónica’s technology transformation.”

“This new offering from O 2 Telefónica will help German businesses more effectively manage their digital applications and connectivity solutions, and ensure the highest levels of data privacy and security,” said George Nazi, VP, Telco, Media, and Entertainment Industry Solutions at Google Cloud. “We’re proud to bolster O 2 Telefónica’s commitment to deliver secure, high speed connectivity in the region, and to support the modernization of its own core systems through the delivery of the MATRIXX Digital Commerce Platform on Google Cloud.”

When using cloud infrastructures, O 2 Telefónica relies on a wide range of security mechanisms. These include strong encryption solutions such as Confidential Computing via Google Cloud. With this breakthrough technology, data is also encrypted during processing via a special shielded component. The company is thus using the latest and best technology for its digital transformation.

About MATRIXX Software

MATRIXX Software is a global leader in 5G monetization for the communications industry. Serving many of the world’s largest operator groups, regional carriers, and emerging digital service providers, MATRIXX delivers a cloud native digital commerce solution that enables unmatched commercial and operational agility. Unifying IT & networks, MATRIXX delivers a network-grade converged charging system (CCS) enabling efficient hyper-scaling of infrastructure to support consumer services, wholesale and enterprise marketplaces. Through its relentless commitment to product excellence and customer success, MATRIXX empowers businesses to harness network assets and business agility to succeed at web scale.

About O 2 Telefónica Deutschland