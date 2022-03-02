JB Capital Announces Investment in Phoenix-based Electric Vehicle and Urban Transportation Company PHAT

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JB Capital, a leading alternative asset manager specializing in credit, announces its recent investment in PHAT, a Phoenix-based manufacturer of specialty electric vehicles.

“We’re very excited about working with the team at PHAT, as well as the enormous growth potential we see on the horizon for this company,” said Jeremy Hill, Founder of JB Capital. “The electrification of transportation is inevitable and the market disruption that PHAT is capable of causing goes far beyond the motorized scooter industry. We can’t wait to help the company execute this mission moving forward.”

JB Capital’s decision to invest in the future of PHAT is a vote of confidence that the company can disrupt several legacy industries as the company continues to expand over the coming years.

PHAT is driven to expand human mobility through premium single-rider electric vehicles through direct-to-consumer sales and a fast-growing dealer network. Additionally, the company’s PHAT® vehicles are at the forefront of the golf industry’s accelerating transition from golf carts to single-rider units.

“We’re thrilled that Jeremy and JB Capital are as optimistic about the future of PHAT as we are,” said PHAT’s Chairman, Alex Panelli. “JB Capital’s foresight, commitment and trust have further emboldened us to execute on our vision and build PHAT into an industry leader for years to come.”

About JB Capital

JB Capital provides creative, tailored solutions through the provision of capital, strategy and operational support to facilitate growth strategies for well managed companies. JB Capital partners have more than four decades of combined real estate, capital markets and investment banking experience. As a result, JB Capital offers a level of expertise, counsel and resources often times not available to smaller private companies. For more information, visit the website at www.jb-capital.com.

About PHAT

Since its launch in 2017, PHAT Scooters Inc. has been electrifying the experiences of its customers on city streets, off-road trails, and golf courses throughout North America. PHAT’s cruiser-style electric scooters (AKA e-cruisers) are designed and assembled in the USA, enabling the company to offer highly customizable and configurable vehicles to fulfill customers’ discerning tastes. In addition to fanfare from the general public, PHAT’s e-cruisers have also drawn rave reviews from professional team sport athletes, Hollywood celebrities, PGA players and corporate customers. Visit www.phatrides.com and www.phatgolf.com to electrify your adventure!