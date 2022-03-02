UTEX Industries, Inc. sells some well service assets to Vulcan Industrial Holdings LLC.

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UTEX Industries Inc. announces the sale of some of its well service assets including plungers, fluid ends, and valves & seats to Vulcan Industrial Holdings LLC. UTEX will retain its Largebore Frac Systems as well as the Iron and Inspection Services.

About UTEX

UTEX is a market-leading manufacturing business headquartered in Houston, Texas. UTEX operates manufacturing, distribution, and technical sales facilities in the United States and abroad and has approximately 650 employees. UTEX’s innovative and custom-engineered products support a diverse customer base, including oil and gas, industrial, mining, and water end markets.