Hims & Hers to Expand Curated Educational Programs and Offerings Through Exclusive Partnership With Goodpath

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), the multi-specialty telehealth platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers, today announced a partnership with Goodpath, the integrative digital clinic. As a result, Hims & Hers Members will ultimately have access to even more high-quality educational content and programming vetted by medical advisors to assist Members needing additional support for sleep, musculoskeletal (MSK) issues, and back pain, and gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). All content will be accessible on the recently launched Hims & Hers mobile app.

“With our ultimate goal of fundamentally reshaping the way consumers access and experience health and wellness, this exclusive partnership with Goodpath is an excellent example of the unique and strategic investments we are committed to making in order to create a more personalized and valuable experience and ecosystem for Hims & Hers Members,” said Andrew Dudum, CEO and Co-Founder of Hims & Hers. “This partnership will provide Hims & Hers Members with even more curated education content about some of the most painful conditions and health concerns they face, all through the Hims & Hers mobile app.”

In addition to the company’s supplements and other wellness products, Hims & Hers plans to integrate health and wellness content derived from Goodpath to offer its 500,000 subscription Members access to educational programming for troubled sleep, back and neck pain, and joint issues on the Hims & Hers mobile app.

Led by a team comprised of 12 different medical disciplines, Goodpath’s integrative clinical approach merges conventional and complementary medicine. This is applied to difficult-to-resolve chronic conditions like musculoskeletal pain (MSK), troubled sleep, and digestive health with personalized programs that may include nutrition and supplements, movement and lifestyle changes, and mindfulness and meditation. All the modalities are supported by 1:1 coaching and guidance. Goodpath’s integrative care is focused on both alleviating symptoms and creating lasting results through whole-person care.

Hims & Hers undertook a focused search for ways to provide evidence-based support for its Members experiencing issues with sleep, MSK issues, back pain, and GERD. After careful evaluation of a range of partners and offerings, it chose Goodpath because of the extensive expertise of the Goodpath medical team, demonstrated in its high-quality integrative programs and its commitment to providing effective, accessible care.

The partnership will provide select educational programming that pairs seamlessly with existing Hims & Hers offerings. For example, information relating to stress and anxiety and their contribution to insomnia will complement the growing mental health solutions available to Hims & Hers Members. Likewise, education about better higher-quality sleep solutions will help Members on their journey to look and feel better.

“At Goodpath we’ve built an integrative care model that focuses on the person as a whole, merging care for symptoms, stress, lifestyle, nutrition, sleep, and more. This approach and the well-researched clinical content behind it allows us to help our members achieve real results and improve their quality of life,” said Goodpath co-founder and CEO Bill Gianoukos. “We’re proud to partner with Hims & Hers to further expand their offerings for those who are driven to find accessible and effective care.”

Hims & Hers members can expect to see new educational content on the mobile app in the coming quarters.

To learn more about Hims & Hers’ holistic, supportive and proactive vision for personalized health care and to learn more about the app, please visit: app.forhims.com, app.forhers.com or install the Hims & Hers app directly from the App Store.

About Hims & Hers

Hims & Hers is a multi-specialty telehealth platform transforming the way healthcare is delivered. Its digital platform enables access to treatments for a broad range of conditions, including those related to sexual health, hair loss, dermatology, mental health and primary care. Hims & Hers connects patients to licensed healthcare professionals who can prescribe medications when appropriate. Prescriptions are fulfilled online through licensed pharmacies on a subscription basis, making accessing treatments simple, affordable, and straightforward. Through the Hims & Hers mobile app, consumers can access an ever-expanding range of educational programs, wellness content, community support, and other services that promote lifelong health and wellness. Hims & Hers products can also be found in tens of thousands of top retail locations in the United States. Launched in November 2017, Hims & Hers serves the entire United States and select locations in the United Kingdom. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information about Hims & Hers, please visit forhims.com and forhers.com.

About Goodpath

Goodpath’s mission is to improve quality of life, an underserved area of US healthcare. It provides integrative healthcare for people with chronic conditions that are hard to resolve with single care solutions alone. Its personalized care programs are delivered digitally and physically, with support from 1:1 on-demand health coaching. This is all backed by its multidisciplinary medical team. Goodpath was founded in 2018 by Bill Gianoukos, Carl Nehme, and Dr. Akl Fahed in Cambridge, MA. It is provided as a benefit solution at leading employers nationally.