Owly Disappears from the Hootsuite Logo to Showcase the Emptiness of a #WorldWithoutNature

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Hootsuite, the global leader in social media management, has joined forces with the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), NGOs, sports teams, and some of the world’s top brands in removing animal and nature references from its branding for World Wildlife Day.

Hootsuite will remove its mascot, Owly, from all Hootsuite social channels globally for the day to highlight the catastrophic loss of biodiversity and the social and economic risks it poses. Over 100 brands and sports teams around the globe have agreed to take part in the initiative and support the activation, including: Timberland, Gorilla Glue, Dove, Gymshark, On The Beach, Airwick, Duolingo, Carlsberg and numerous sports teams such as Wolves, Sunderland, Aston Villa, Hull City, West Brom and more.

"We are incredibly proud at Hootsuite to once again show our support for the #WorldWithoutNature campaign as part of World Wildlife Day,” said Iain Beable, Social Marketing Strategist, Hootsuite. “The continued threat to our planet has never been as obvious as it is now— small steps from us all can make a difference to ensure we create a healthier planet for generations to come."

According to WWF’s Living Planet Report 2020, global populations of mammals, birds, amphibians, reptiles, and fish have declined by an average of 68% in recent decades. The report also reveals that if the world continues on with “business as usual”, rates of biodiversity loss seen since 1970 will steadily continue between now and 2050. These losses will likely result in a planet that will not be able to support current and future generations of people.

"The continued loss of biodiversity cannot be ignored. We know that it will have a catastrophic impact on our planet and it's in our DNA at Hootsuite to step up and take action,” said Eva Taylor, CSR Director, Hootsuite. “This year, we are including a donation matching campaign using our partner, Benevity, to offer our employees a way to double their impact on March 3rd."

#WorldWithoutNature comes as governments from around the world gear up to negotiate the details of a new global agreement for nature at the COP15 global biodiversity summit due to be held in Kunming, China, later this year.

“Ahead of crucial negotiations taking place at COP15, which will set global goals on biodiversity for years to come, we’re calling on governments to agree on an ambitious nature positive goal and a concrete set of targets to reverse nature loss and wildlife decline by the end of the decade,” said Marco Lambertini, Director General of WWF International. “It is time for a strong commitment followed by urgent action.”

WWF’s #WorldWithoutNature activation was originally the brainchild of One Minute Briefs, having been first created on World Wildlife Day in 2020.

The campaign also includes a branded hashtag on Twitter for #WorldWithoutNature.

For more information, please visit: https://explore.panda.org/wwn

