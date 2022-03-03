AuthenticID Announces $250K Donation to Battle Human Trafficking

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AuthenticID, the leading provider of identity proofing and fraud prevention solutions for large enterprises, announced it is establishing a Donor Advised Fund with Seattle Foundation with an initial donation of $250,000 to support non-profit organizations across the country in their efforts to combat human trafficking.

Seattle Foundation will manage the distribution of the donation to certified non-profits who are partners in the new All for Humanity Alliance (A4H), a movement established in 2021 by AuthenticID to raise awareness and help fight human trafficking and exploitation.

“Seattle Foundation is proud that the All for Humanity Alliance has entrusted us with this partnership,” said Stephanie McLemore-Bray, Chief Engagement Officer of Seattle Foundation. “This is just one of many ways that our community partners are working together to make a positive impact in not only Greater Seattle, but worldwide.”

“It is an honor to team up with Seattle Foundation to offer direct financial support to our trusted front-line nonprofit partners addressing Human Trafficking,” said Douglas Plank Vice President of Strategic Alliances, Authentic ID. “Building awareness while rescuing and restoring lives takes considerable resources, and our partnership with Seattle Foundation offers much-needed philanthropic services for the good and paramount work being done by these non-profit organizations across the nation.“

AuthenticID is a purpose-driven company that fights organized crime to stop fraud with its market-leading, advanced identity proofing and fraud detection technology. Enlightened to the fact that almost all organized crime operations are also involved in human trafficking, the company embarked on a special initiative in 2021, establishing A4H.

“Our mission as a business and a team is rooted in stopping fraud and exploitation, and safeguarding individual identity,” said Jeff S. Jani, CEO, AuthenticID. “We share this purpose with our clients, and it is an honor to establish this fund that will enable AuthenticID and other corporate partners to monetarily support well-vetted, leading nonprofits working on the front lines saving and restoring lives.”

About Seattle Foundation:

Seattle Foundation ignites powerful, rewarding philanthropy to make Greater Seattle a stronger, more vibrant community for all. As a community foundation, it works to advance equity, shared prosperity, and belonging throughout the region while strengthening the impact of the philanthropists it serves. Founded in 1946 and with more than $1.1 billion in assets, the Foundation pursues its mission with a combination of deep community insight, civic leadership, philanthropic advising, and judicious financial stewardship. Read more at www.seattlefoundation.org.

About The All for Humanity Alliance (A4H)

The All for Humanity Alliance (A4H) is a movement that aims to change the course of history by putting an end to human trafficking and the exploitation of children worldwide. Through the collaboration of influencers in business, law enforcement, faith communities, elected officials, education, entertainment, and frontline nonprofits, A4H aims to build a global social-media audience that will shine a light on human trafficking. By leveraging everyone’s voices, we will address this crisis by demanding and achieving significant change. Learn more at https://a4h.org/.

About AuthenticID

AuthenticID is a pioneer in the Identity Proofing and Fraud Detection space. AuthenticID’s fully-automated solution protects identities and mitigates fraud without sacrificing user experience. Founded in 2001, AuthenticID has deep domain expertise in verifying government-issued identification documents with the market’s most powerful, next-generation, automated AI platform for fraud detection and identity verification. AuthenticID’s patented platform is used by the world’s leading financial services firms, wireless carriers, and identity verification platforms. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. For more information please visit: www.authenticid.com.