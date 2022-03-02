Mercer Innovates the Employer Benefit Design Process to Drive Higher-Value Care with Clarify Health's Provider Network Analytics

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clarify Health, a leading healthcare analytics and value-based payments platform company, announced today that Mercer, a global HR consulting and asset management firm with a health and benefits business, is expanding their relationship to improve the employer benefit design process. In 2021, Mercer evaluated over 280 high-quality provider networks across 97 markets using Clarify Networks, a cloud analytics software that uses AI and machine learning to optimize network quality, efficiency, and referral patterns. As part of its mission to drive higher-quality care, Mercer is now adding Clarify’s commercial network intelligence analytics. This addition enables employers to maximize competitive coverage so that millions of individuals and families can benefit from higher quality care and a better patient experience.

“Over the past year, we’ve experienced first-hand the ability of Clarify’s AI-driven software to improve network quality while bringing automation to the design process and saving our analyst team hundreds of hours,” said Nick Schram, Principal, Mercer. “This is helping our clients reduce costs, improve quality, and enhance the patient experience. We’re expanding our relationship to continue modernizing benefit design and digitizing strategic decision-making via MercerBEACON, our client-facing software that is powered by Clarify’s insights and leverages value-based strategies in today’s healthcare marketplace.”

The Clarify Networks software delivers the industry’s most precise provider performance benchmarks that are case-mix adjusted based on real-world data, including claims, clinical indicators, and social determinants of health (SDoH) across 300 million patient lives. Mercer can compare providers in any of their clients’ markets, on-demand, to identify high-quality providers and develop best-in-class strategies to drive patients to those providers. The software predicts real-world network performance based on quality, efficiency, and referral patterns as real-time design changes are made, shaving months off the traditional design process. The software allows employers to identify and quantify savings opportunities from shifting care to better-performing providers.

Todd Gottula, President, Clarify Health, commented: “The provider network design process has been in dire need of innovation. Traditionally, health plans and employers have relied on static data and cumbersome analytics to identify the best-performing and highest-quality providers to include in their network, resulting in a trial-and-error selection process that lasts 12-to-24-months. With its ability to precisely predict real-world network performance in software, Clarify Networks accelerates this timeline by over 8-fold.”

Based on their first-year success with Clarify Networks, Mercer will now begin leveraging Clarify’s competitive intelligence analytics. It will help enable competitive coverage for Mercer’s clients so that employees have greater access to care. This capability instantly identifies opportunities to increase competitive overlap by assessing the efficiency, quality, and referrals patterns of real-world competitor networks.

“The future of provider network optimization is on-demand cloud analytics that arms health plans and employers with the insights they need to drive higher-value care,” said Jean Drouin, MD, CEO, Clarify Health. “We’re thrilled to expand our relationship with Mercer as they continue to modernize the benefit and network design process to improve care for workforces across the globe.”

Meet Clarify Health and Mercer at HIMSS22

As part of an Executive Fireside Chat series at HIMSS22, Todd Gottula, President of Clarify Health, and Nick Schram, Principal at Mercer, will be discussing “Technology driving higher-value provider networks.” The event will take place on March 15, 2022, at 2 p.m. ET at the Clarify Health booth (#1701). To learn more visit: http://himss2022.clarifyhealth.com/.

About Clarify Health

Clarify Health is an enterprise analytics and value-based payments platform company that empowers payers, providers, and life sciences companies to deliver better care, therapies, and outcomes with actionable patient journey insights. Clarify’s cloud-based business applications are built on the Clarify Atlas Platform, which maps 300M+ patient journeys to deliver 18B+ AI-powered predictions and surface insights with speed and precision. Clarify’s products illuminate actionable opportunities to drive growth, optimize networks, improve care delivery, manage population health, maximize value-based care performance, and bring therapies to market. With Clarify, healthcare organizations can leapfrog from point-solution and manual analytics to self-service, rapid generation of enterprise insights that light the path to better care and outcomes. Learn more at clarifyhealth.com.

About Mercer

Mercer believes in building brighter futures by redefining the world of work, reshaping retirement and investment outcomes, and unlocking real health and well-being. Mercer’s approximately 25,000 employees are based in 43 countries and the firm operates in 130 countries. Mercer is a business of Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), the world’s leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy, and people, with 83,000 colleagues and annual revenue of nearly $20 billion. Through its market-leading businesses including Marsh, Guy Carpenter, and Oliver Wyman, Marsh McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment. For more information, visit mercer.com. Follow Mercer on LinkedIn and Twitter.