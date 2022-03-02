Trainual and Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO) Join Forces with Global Strategic Partnership

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trainual, a leading SaaS platform modernizing the way businesses onboard, train and scale their teams, and Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO), a high-quality support network of more than 15,000 like-minded leaders across 61 countries, have announced the formation of a Global Strategic Partnership. Under the terms of the agreement, members across the EO network will have exclusive discounted access to Trainual.

Trainual is a business playbook software that houses every process, policy, and procedure for every role and responsibility in a growing organization. The software has been the platform of choice for EO members documenting their businesses and streamlining their operations for the last few years, and has even helped make the transition to remote work possible for some.

Equipping employees with the knowledge they need to do their jobs autonomously, Trainual cuts down onboarding and training time, allowing business owners and leaders to step away from the daily operations and focus on growing their business.

"We're excited to have the opportunity to serve EO members around the world by helping them address onboarding and training challenges associated with every growing business, particularly in today’s hybrid and remote-first work culture,” said Chris Ronzio, CEO & Founder of Trainual. “As a small business owner myself, I've experienced firsthand the many challenges of onboarding, training, and scaling fast. Our software provides an efficient, modernized way for small businesses to transfer knowledge and make building a business playbook easier than ever before.”

With this partnership, Trainual will be recognized as the recommended onboarding and training solution for EO members around the world, and will be exclusively priced for members that are new Trainual customers.

“Being able to partner with a member company, Trainual, is exciting – and shows how innovation and experience-sharing benefits the whole EO community. We are always looking for new partners, technologies and resources that can streamline challenging processes and ultimately make our members’ lives – and businesses – better. EO exists to help members achieve transformational growth – and our partnership with Trainual is a new way for us to continue to support our entrepreneurs with managing the logistics of growing a business.,” said Vikram Singh, EO’s Strategic Alliance Chair. “We look forward to seeing how this new offering can support our members.”

To date, Trainual houses the business playbooks of over 6,500 small businesses across 183 countries, and has experienced accelerated growth as a result of the shift to remote work during the pandemic, doubling its YoY revenue from 2020 to 2021. The SaaS software company was also recently named among G2’s Top 100 Best Software Products for 2022 in multiple list categories including customer satisfaction.

About Trainual:

Trainual, the world's first business playbook software, transforms the way small businesses onboard, train, and scale their teams. With its affordable and easy-to-use platform, organizations can dramatically reduce the time it takes to get employees up to speed while making every need-to-know instantly accessible from anywhere in the world. Thousands of small businesses in over 180 countries build their business playbooks and grow their teams with Trainual.

For more information, please visit www.trainual.com and download the app on the App Store or Google Play. Jump into the conversation on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

About Entrepreneurs’ Organization:

The Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO) is a high-quality support network of 15,600+ like-minded leaders across 60 countries. EO helps entrepreneurs achieve their full potential through the power of life-enhancing connections, shared experiences, and collaborative learning. EO has been helping entrepreneurs achieve transformational growth since 1987 and its member network is committed to learning and helping each other succeed.

For more information, please visit https://hub.eonetwork.org/, or contact partnership@eonetwork.org.