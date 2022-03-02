AECOM and Hybrid Air Vehicles sign MOU to develop infrastructure for zero carbon aviation

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AECOM, the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, today announced it has partnered with Hybrid Air Vehicles (HAV) to provide infrastructure services for its pioneering hybrid aircraft, Airlander. The partnership will draw on AECOM’s consulting and advisory services for cost and carbon benchmarking, sustainability development, master planning, construction program management and scheme delivery. This work will include advice on hydrogen supply infrastructure and transit interchange design.

“ We are excited to work with Hybrid Air Vehicles to develop infrastructure which will enable the transition to net zero aviation. Through our Sustainable Legacies strategy, AECOM is committed to ambitious environmental, social and governance targets. In practice this means advising and enabling our clients to realize and implement innovative technology which will cut carbon emissions,” said Colin Wood, AECOM’s chief executive of Europe and India. “ Just a few months ago, speakers at COP26 called on industry to develop the solutions so desperately needed to limit global warming. Whilst there is no room for complacency, I’m proud of the work AECOM is doing to tackle this challenge head on by taking bold steps to advance new and emerging sectors which will help us achieve net zero.”

“ The relationship between AECOM and Hybrid Air Vehicles is centered in our shared commitment to delivering net zero,” said Tom Grundy, Hybrid Air Vehicles’ chief executive officer. “ This partnership matches AECOM’s world-leading experience and vision for the future of infrastructure with our ambition to deliver decarbonised air services through the game-changing Airlander aircraft. We urgently need to reduce emissions in aviation, so we will work with AECOM and Airlander operators to make zero emission flight for 100 passengers or ten tons of cargo a reality within the decade.”

The partnership sees AECOM and Hybrid Air Vehicles sign a memorandum of understanding which sets out the basis and scope of a long-term infrastructure partnership. AECOM will provide end-to-end infrastructure partner services to facilitate the operation of the aircraft, which will deliver 90% fewer emissions than other aircraft when it enters service in 2026 and will run entirely on hydrogen by 2030 through fuel cell technology. HAV and AECOM will work together with HAV’s customers to develop the infrastructure to operate Airlander, including preparing for hydrogen on site for the hybrid-electric and all-electric Airlander 10 aircraft. In addition, AECOM will work with HAV to develop the Airlander 10 manufacturing facility. Additional joint work on the larger Airlander 50 and other projects is expected.

