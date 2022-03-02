Advanced Urology Institute Joins Solaris Health, Nation's Largest Urological Services Provider

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Solaris Health Holdings announced today that Advanced Urology Institute (AUI), the leading urology practice in Florida, has joined Solaris as an affiliate practice. Terms have not been disclosed.

The addition of AUI continues in 2022 the expansion momentum Solaris established in 2021 when the platform welcomed six new affiliate practices. Solaris, the nation’s leading provider of urological services, now comprises 500 providers and serves 730,000 unique annual patients.

AUI provides exceptional and innovative urologic care to patients throughout Florida, with specialists located in Ocala, Panama City, Tallahassee, Daytona Beach, Pinellas, and Southwest Florida markets. The affiliation of AUI brings to Solaris the skills and talents of 105 providers who care for over 150,000 unique patients each year.

Solaris has a clear vision to develop a national practice predicated on clinical excellence and business best practices. The urology practices that join Solaris are choosing to scale nationally and to maintain high standards of patient care. They also are gaining access to resources needed to successfully navigate an increasingly complex and consolidated health care system.

"In just eight years, AUI has grown to become the largest, fully integrated urology practice in the Southeastern United States,” said Dr. Scott Sellinger, AUI President. “By teaming up with our like-minded colleagues at Solaris, we now have even greater opportunities for further growth and advancement of our mission to provide the highest level of patient-centered urological care in our region,” he said.

McDermott Will & Emery LLP served as legal counsel to Solaris. Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP served as legal counsel to AUI and Provident Healthcare Partners, LLC acted as financial advisors to AUI.

New York-based Lee Equity Partners is a financial partner in Solaris. Learn more at www.solarishealthpartners.com.

About Solaris Health

Solaris Health is a leading national healthcare platform committed to enhancing access to specialty healthcare and continually improving patient outcomes. Empowering community providers allows us to make sure that every decision we make puts patient care at the forefront. We are growing to meet the changing needs of the healthcare providers, and to develop innovative ways to better deliver value and state-of-the-art care to our patients. Solaris Health is proud to be among the most innovative medical organizations in the United States.

Visit www.solarishealthpartners.com.

About Advanced Urology Institute

Headquartered in Oxford, FL, Advanced Urology Institute (AUI) is a professional corporation of medical doctors (M.D.’s) who are board certified and qualified in the surgical sub-specialty of urology. AUI specialists are located throughout Florida in Ocala, Panama City, Tallahassee, Daytona Beach, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Fort Meyers, and Naples. AUI was founded in 2014 as a single-specialty, physician led organization to respond more efficiently and effectively to the ever-mounting changes in healthcare and government regulations. This allows AUI to provide and dedicate the highest level in patient-centered care with over 600 combined providers, clinical and front office staff.

Visit www.advancedurologyinstitute.com.

About Lee Equity Partners

Lee Equity Partners is a New York-based private equity firm that partners with successful management teams to build companies with strong growth potential. Lee Equity targets equity investments of $50 million to $150 million in middle-market control buyouts and growth capital financings in companies with enterprise values of $100 million to $500 million that are located primarily in the United States. The firm invests in a range of industries where the team has deep relationships developed over decades, including business services, financial services, and healthcare services.

Visit www.LeeEquity.com.