Linear Labs Launches Electric Motor Production At New Advanced Manufacturing Facility; Raises $17 Million Series A Funding Round

FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smarter energy company Linear Labs has launched production of its new High Torque and Ultra High Efficiency electric motor and new intelligence drive system, called the HET Light, aimed at meeting the increased demand of the Light Electric Vehicle (LEV) industry. The LEV market is one of the fastest growing markets in electrification and expected to reach 125 million units globally by 2025. The LEV industry includes smaller mobility vehicles like neighborhood electric vehicles, small utility vehicles, golf carts, material handling vehicles, recreational vehicles, light electric motorcycles, e-bikes and mopeds.

The production launch includes two models – the market leading HET Light 30 and HET Light 45 Series. The patented electrification system out performs all LEV motors with twice the torque and higher efficiency. The 45 Series motor system produces 250 Nm peak torque and 94 percent peak efficiency and weighs 9.7kg. The 30 Series motor system produces 150 Nm peak torque and 94 percent peak efficiency and weighs 6.9kg. The HET Light Series higher torque and efficiency increases vehicle performance, extends range, reduces vehicle weight, provides significant volume space savings and eliminates gear reduction.

“U.S. built motors have become a national strategic imperative. We are bringing high torque and high efficiency motor manufacturing back to the U.S.,” said Brad Hunstable, founder and CEO of Linear Labs. “As we enter the next wave of electrification, Linear Labs is driving global impact through smarter energy systems starting with the HET Light Motor System.”

Linear Labs patented High Efficiency Torque (HET) motor and Intelligent Control Drive, produces up to twice the torque of competitor motors – or the same torque in half the size – and can be made using rare-earth or ferrite magnets. The design is based upon a breakthrough design and AI (artificial intelligence) Driving software control system creating the most powerful and AI motor system in the market.

Recognizing the potential global impact and the national security strategic imperative of US electrification manufacturing, in 2021 the city of Fort Worth and Linear Labs finalized a $68.9 million economic incentive package to further solidify the city as the next tech innovation hub. Linear Labs projects thousands of new skilled jobs over the next 10 years at its research and production center which manufactures electronification drive systems for electric vehicles and industrial applications.

“Fort Worth has become a growing technology hub that is ripe to bring some of the best and brightest technology and smart energy talent to the city, “ said Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker. “We are open for business and welcome the opportunity to support Linear Labs and businesses like it who are moving us into the next generation of smart energy technology.”

Linear Labs recently closed its Series A funding of $17 million to further support manufacturing capabilities that include expanded manufacturing expertise, supply chain infrastructure and logistics, advanced automation and robotics engineering and adding additional engineering talent to its team. The round was led by THRC Investments, and Folsom Point Equity, with existing investors Lowercarbon Capital, Kindred Ventures, Saltwater Capital, Champion Hill Ventures, OzoneX Ventures and Capital Factory.

About Linear Labs, Inc.

Linear Labs, a U.S.-based smarter energy company, with the highest torque and efficiency electric motor system available, is redefining mobility and industrial applications, ushering a new era of smarter energy utilization. Linear Labs motors are designed to deliver ultra-high efficiency with patented breakthroughs leading to double the torque of competitive motors, increased range, and significantly lowered power consumption.

The company’s smart electric motors are IoT connected with machine learning intelligence software and feature the world's first electric transmission able to adjust for changing conditions in real time, compounding efficiencies as motor settings are customized to application and usage needs.