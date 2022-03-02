LaSalle Investment Management Selects Technology Provider RealBlocks for $77B Global Business

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RealBlocks, an alternative investments platform that enables global distribution capabilities for fund managers, announces that LaSalle Investment Management (“LaSalle”) has selected RealBlocks to cover the firm’s $77 billion global real estate business. RealBlocks will be used to handle investor onboarding, KYC/AML, and eSigning of documents to facilitate a seamless, digital experience for subscription into all of LaSalle’s institutional funds.

“RealBlocks is a game-changer in the real estate and alternatives space due to its ability to deliver an all-encompassing strategy that addresses the entire lifecycle of the investor onboarding process,” said Jodi Akers, Managing Director at LaSalle. “Partnering with RealBlocks to bring their technology solution to our private equity business to optimize our global investor onboarding aligns with our digital transformation goals of continuing to improve our client experience, and enhancing our operational efficiency. Additionally, we’ve been able to launch a large-scale, global Employee Co-Investment Program at LaSalle by leveraging this platform.”

“While alternative investments have traditionally been limited by high barriers to entry such as geographic limitations, high minimums, and illiquidity, we set out to address these issues by leveraging our technology to build a better alternative for our clients,” said Perrin Quarshie, CEO of RealBlocks. “We do that by providing the industry’s first white-label platform that allows for turnkey online global distribution and straight-through processing with all of the needed functionality for fund distribution, fund formation, and fund administration. The partnership with LaSalle signals a major milestone for RealBlocks and the digital transformation of the real estate and alternatives industry.”

The RealBlocks platform utilizes Web3 Blockchain Technology which allows for enhanced secondary trading, decreased costs, and greater international distribution capabilities by creating incorruptible records and documentation.

“While many firms have expressed immense interest and commitment to eventually adopting blockchain technology, we’re proud to already be using distributed ledger technology within the RealBlocks platform for our clients,” said Quarshie. “We strongly believe that the efficiencies offered by RealBlocks through the use of this technology uniquely position our firm to fundamentally reshape the alternative investing experience for fund managers and their investors.”

About RealBlocks

Founded in 2017 in New York City, RealBlocks has built the most advanced alternative investment experience for fund managers and their investors worldwide through its online platform. RealBlocks is a pioneer in using Web3 Blockchain Technology to offer a fully digital, white-label solution for today’s fund managers wishing to expand their firm’s investor base by allowing them to offer more funds in more locations with lower investor minimums.

The firm’s Software Infrastructure-As-A-Service Platform is built for global scale and uniquely bundles all front, middle, and back office functionality into one easy-to-use online interface. RealBlocks reduces operational expenses, provides the technology for expanding distribution globally, and delivers a powerful tool for built-in secondary trading. For more information, please visit http://www.realblocks.com, or visit our LinkedIn.

About LaSalle Investment Management

LaSalle Investment Management is one of the world's leading real estate investment managers. On a global basis, we manage approximately $77 billion of assets in private equity, debt and public real estate investments as of Q3 2021. The firm sponsors a complete range of investment vehicles including open- and closed-end funds, separate accounts and indirect investments. Our diverse client base includes public and private pension funds, insurance companies, governments, corporations, endowments and private individuals from across the globe. For more information please visit www.lasalle.com and LinkedIn.