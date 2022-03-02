Big Blue Swim School Taps Trevelino/Keller As Brand Accelerates Franchise Sales

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trevelino/Keller, a nationally ranked reputation marketing agency, today announced a new partnership with Big Blue Swim School, a rapidly growing franchise that has transformed the way swim lessons are taught. Trevelino/Keller has nearly 20 years of experience building, launching and scaling companies using an integrated suite of public relations, marketing and creative services.

Big Blue Swim School teaches kids ages three months to 12 years how to be safe, happy, and confident swimmers. Big Blue offers an unparalleled weekly swim lesson experience made easier and more effective by professional swim instructors, proprietary technology and curriculum, and comfortable and convenient facilities. The swim school celebrates every bit of progress a child makes, whether overcoming a fear or learning a new skill. These are the “Big Moments” that encourage kids to believe they can achieve anything in life.

“As an agency, we get excited to align with companies who dream as big as we do, and we see that in Big Blue Swim School,” says Dean Trevelino, principal at Trevelino/Keller. “They are in a period of tremendous growth and bring a bold approach to the industry with success to back them up. An integrated 360-degree approach will allow our team to explore opportunities and exceed goals along earned, paid and organic fronts.”

“After opening our first facility in 2009, the potential of Big Blue Swim School quickly became apparent,” says Chris DeJong, Founder and President of Big Blue Swim School. “Our teachers, methodology and management software have set our strong foundation for growth, and we know our partnership with Trevelino/Keller will yield impressive results that take Big Blue to the next level of franchise success.”

Big Blue Swim School currently operates pools in Chicago, Atlanta, Denver and Northern Virginia and has franchise agreements for more than 197 schools in 22 states. To learn more visit www.BigBlueSwimSchool.com or follow Big Blue on Facebook and Instagram.

About Big Blue Swim School

About Trevelino/Keller

Trevelino/Keller is a nationally ranked reputation marketing agency with the industry’s #1 retention. With a mission to build, launch and scale companies using an integrated suite of public relations, marketing and creative services, it’s recognized for its outcome-driven approach. Highly successful across B2B and B2C, it’s nationally and locally ranked in each of its practice areas including technology, healthcare, financial services, franchising, environment, government, food & beverage and lifestyle. Groovy Studios, its award-winning creative brand, delivers brand development, graphic design and web services. Headquartered in Atlanta, the firm has been ranked among the country’s fastest growing. For more information, visit www.trevelinokeller.com.