CyrusOne Closes Houston Asset Divestiture

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CONE) (“CyrusOne”), a premier global data center REIT, today announced it has closed the previously announced sale of its four Houston data center assets to DataBank Holdings Ltd. (“DataBank”). Additionally, CyrusOne will lease the Houston West III shell to support a lease signed with a hyperscale customer. Total consideration for the transaction is approximately $670 million, subject to a net working capital adjustment.

“We are excited to close this transaction as we execute on our capital recycling initiative to fund our continued growth,” said David Ferdman, Interim President & Chief Executive Officer. “We are pleased to partner with the DataBank team, and this divestiture further optimizes our portfolio as we redeploy capital into accretive developments across core markets.”

DH Capital, LLC and DLA Piper LLP served as CyrusOne’s exclusive financial and legal advisors, respectively, on the transaction.

