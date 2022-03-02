DNA Database Powering Wisdom Panel™ Tests Surpasses 3 Million Pets

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wisdom Panel™, the world leader in pet genetics and maker of Wisdom Panel™ pet DNA tests, has announced a new database milestone and grant program with Adopt-a-Pet.com. The 3 Million and More grant program for 2022 is focused on helping shelters and rescues better care for homeless pets and support their medical needs. Wisdom Panel™ is also sharing key data and trends pulled from their world’s largest breed database along with early findings from their first community science survey which gives pet parents an opportunity to directly contribute to veterinary research that may lead to better care for pets, which can be found here.

The 3 Million and More grant comes as Wisdom Panel™ pet DNA tests’ database reaches 3 million pets tested worldwide across their range of products—more than any other pet DNA service provider. Pet parents, veterinarians, and breeders alike have chosen Wisdom Panel™ tests more than three million times to uncover their pets’ unique ancestry, traits, and potential health risks.

Wisdom Panel™ will be funding $10,000 towards the 3 Million and More grant, which will focus on helping shelters and rescues better care for homeless pets by providing cash grants to go towards medical needs. The medical needs grant will be available for shelters and rescues across the country to apply for beginning on March 1, 2022. To apply, shelters and rescues can fill out a grant application on Adopt-a-Pet.com’s website until April 22, 2022.

“ We’ve reached this milestone as a result of engaging, caring and attentive pet parents, veterinarians and breeders taking the extra step to provide the best care for their pets,” said Rebecca Chodroff Foran, PhD the Head of R&D at Wisdom Panel™, a segment of Kinship Partners, Inc. “ By partnering with Adopt-A-Pet.com we’re looking to return the favor and help give back to the shelters and rescues who are helping these pets find their homes for life.”

As the most accurate (>98%) pet DNA test on the market, the ever-growing database behind Wisdom Panel™ DNA tests is a catalyst for research and development that improves the lives of dogs, cats, and humans. Not only does Wisdom Panel™ provide informative breed, ancestry and health insights about each pet tested, but users are also able to discover their dog’s relatives through the genetic relative match feature.

“ We’re so very happy for Wisdom Panel™ on achieving such a huge milestone. We’re even happier they are choosing to celebrate by paying it forward to pets in need,” said Dana Puglisi, Chief Marketing Officer of Adopt-a-Pet.com. " Providing support to the shelters and rescues who care for companion animals is at the core of our mission to get homeless pets into loving homes. It’s such a pleasure to partner with a brand that understands the tremendous needs in animal welfare and we’re so excited to team up with Wisdom Panel™ on this lifesaving program.”

To learn more about how a pet’s DNA makes them unique, Wisdom Panel™ tests can be found at www.wisdompanel.com

To apply for Wisdom Panel’s 3 Million and More grant, you can go to www.adoptapet.com/grants or email grants@adoptapet.com

