Verifone Chooses Percona for Multi-Database Management and Support

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Percona, a leader in open source database software and services, today announced that Verifone, a global FinTech leader and payment solution provider to the world’s best-known retail brands, has engaged Percona to provide support for its MongoDB, PostgreSQL and MySQL databases. Percona experts will be responsible for resolving potential open-source challenges and ensuring the smooth operation of mission-critical services.

Verifone revolutionizes the merchant and customer experience by providing a single, unified, global platform that enables seamless payment transactions, processing more than ten billion transactions each year. Verifone provides eCommerce and card-present payment solutions to retail brands, major financial institutions and millions of merchants worldwide. The brand is recognized for its footprint of more than 30 million devices in over 150 countries.

Karthik Marimuthu, Senior Director of Global Cloud Services at Verifone said: “Working with Percona enables us to consolidate the management and support of all of our databases with one expert open-source service provider. We get around-the-clock access to experts that understand the technology and our business, helping us deliver the real-time, reliable service our customers expect.”

Martin James, Vice President EMEA at Percona said: “When you work across three different databases, processing more than ten billion transactions each year, you need a vendor that understands each system and how they interrelate with your business. Our in-house subject matter experts will provide Verifone with centralised and consolidated support, helping them reduce their database management costs and address future challenges head-on.”

As part of the agreement, Percona will help Verifone migrate from three individual database technologies to Percona’s own MongoDB, MySQL and PostgreSQL open source software - resulting in greater cost efficiencies and easier database management.

About Percona

Databases run better with Percona. Percona is the only company that delivers enterprise-class products, support and services for a range of open source databases including MySQL®, MariaDB®, MongoDB®, and PostgreSQL across traditional deployments, cloud-based platforms and hybrid IT environments. The company is committed to supporting open source as an approach to software licensing, development and deployment - its database management tools are used by millions of application developers, database administrators and IT professionals worldwide.

Percona equips businesses with the freedom to choose, the freedom to create, and the freedom to make a difference — helping them scale with speed as they grow. The company supports global brands such as PayPal, Vimeo, RockStar Games, Duolingo, Fiserv, Slack, Cisco Systems, and Rent the Runway, as well as smaller enterprises looking to maximise application performance while streamlining database efficiencies. For more information, visit www.percona.com.

About Verifone

Verifone is a FinTech leader providing valuable end-to-end payment and commerce solutions to the world’s best-known retail brands, major financial institutions, and directly to more than 600,000 merchants alike. The company’s global services platform is built on a four-decade history of innovation and uncompromised security and handles 10.4B+ online and in-store transactions annually, totaling more than $440B. Trusted and recognized by consumers for its growing footprint of 35 million devices in more than 150 countries, businesses choose Verifone for its global scale, local capabilities, omnichannel prowess and solution flexibility. Learn more at www.Verifone.com.

