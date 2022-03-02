FluentStream Forges Strategic Partnership with Citi-Tel Signaling Record Growth in 2022

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FluentStream, the fastest-growing unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) provider for small to medium-sized organizations in the United States, today announced a strategic partnership with Citi-Telecom Solutions (Citi-Tel), a New York-based telecommunications provider servicing New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. This marks FluentStream’s 10th and largest strategic partnership that will enable hundreds of companies to upgrade to FluentStream’s unified communications platform and customer support services. Listed on the Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S. for the last four consecutive years, this partnership enables FluentStream to expand its East Coast presence and signals dramatic growth for the company in 2022.

Today’s SMBs require flexible communication services that support onsite, remote and hybrid workforces and the ability to provide superior customer service in increasingly competitive markets. Additionally, as businesses shift to cloud environments, driven by the lower cost of ownership and increased need for interoperability, SMBs require advanced services. To meet the demands of the changing communications landscape, FluentStream will upgrade Citi-Tel customers to its advanced UCaaS platform and award-winning customer support.

“As FluentStream continues to execute on our growth strategy, we look to partner with organizations like Citi-Tel that have a history of providing superior customer service and a stellar reputation among its community members,” said Cass Gilmore, CEO, FluentStream. “Citi-Tel has a 40-year history of successfully serving its customers in the New York tri-state area, and we look forward to continuing this tradition of excellence.”

Additionally, as part of this strategic partnership, Citi-Tel has signed on as FluentStream’s newest channel partner.

“FluentStream’s offering fulfills a market need for small and medium-sized businesses that few other providers can,” said Rick Harris, president of Citi-Tel. “It made sense for us to ensure our customers have the best possible UCaaS services as we all adjust to new ways of working in remote and hybrid environments. We also decided to partner with FluentStream to further our shared mission to help more organizations succeed with reliable, innovative communication services.”

FluentStream provides cloud-based voice, text and conferencing communication services for SMBs in the U.S. and Canada. The company’s cloud communications platform offers 130+ features, direct integration with widely used customer relationship management (CRM) solutions, sophisticated reporting, and web and mobile applications, enabling FluentStream and its partners to offer customized solutions to meet the unique needs of each customer.

To learn more about becoming a FluentStream strategic partner, contact partnerships@fluentstream.com.

About Citi-Tel

Citi-Tel is a New York/New Jersey-based full-service integration company servicing the Tri-state area with experience in providing integrated telecommunications and data solutions for over 40 years. By providing customers with the latest solutions and unequaled support, Citi-Tel has established itself as a leader in the telecommunications and data integration industries. For more information, visit www.citi-tel.com.

About FluentStream

FluentStream is a cloud communications company that simplifies and automates how small to medium-sized businesses communicate with their customers. FluentStream enables service, sales and other professionals to deliver an exceptional customer experience from any device or location. Inc. 5000 has consecutively recognized FluentStream as one of the fastest-growing private companies, and BuiltIn named FluentStream one of the best places to work. For more information, visit www.fluentstream.com and connect on LinkedIn.