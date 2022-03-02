Silvaco Announces that Teledyne e2v Expands Adoption of its Victory TCAD Solution to Further Accelerate Development of CMOS Image Sensors

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Silvaco Group, Inc., a leading provider of TCAD, EDA software, and Design IP, today announced that Teledyne e2v, a global leader in imaging solutions, has renewed its commitment to Silvaco’s Victory TCAD solution to accelerate its CMOS image sensor development. Teledyne e2v has a long history of high-performance image sensor development and a long partnership with Silvaco using its TCAD software suite.

“We have been a long-term customer of the Silvaco TCAD solution due to its comprehensive flow for image sensor design and analysis,” said Ana González Márquez, Director of Technology & Product Development at Teledyne e2v. “The Victory TCAD solution enables us to quickly analyze different pixel structures. The impact of different geometries can be easily explored in order to identify the key parameters that affect performance. Thus, multiple variants can be effectively evaluated before production, allowing quicker convergence on the final design and saving fabrication costs and development time.”

With each new pixel device development there is a key requirement to accurately simulate the device characteristics and performance. The Victory Process tool enables precise modeling of the silicon process operations to generate an accurate digital representation of the pixel. The Victory Mesh and Victory Device tools then allow simulation of the pixel to show the physical and electrical performance. All of these results are essential to the design of the final image sensor to ensure that pixel performance adequately fulfils the sensor specification.

“The CMOS image sensor market is experiencing rapid growth driven by automotive, factory automation, machine vision, health care, defense, and aerospace,” said Eric Guichard, Vice President and General Manager of the TCAD Division of Silvaco. “Our 2D and 3D Victory TCAD solution provides unique technologies to simulate, analyze, and optimize optoelectronics devices and in particular CMOS image sensors. We’re excited to continue with Teledyne e2v as a long-term customer and partner to enable them accelerate their CMOS image sensor development and we look forward to future collaboration.”

About Silvaco Group, Inc.

Silvaco is a leading provider TCAD, EDA software, and semiconductor design IP, used for process and device development for advanced semiconductors, power IC, display, memory, and SoC design. For over 35 years, Silvaco has enabled its customers to develop next generation semiconductor products in the shortest time with reduced cost. The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California and has a global presence with offices located in North America, Europe, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Singapore.

About Teledyne e2v

Teledyne e2v’s innovations lead developments in healthcare, life sciences, space, transportation, defense, security, and industrial markets. Teledyne e2v’s unique approach involves listening to the market and application challenges of customers and partnering with them to provide innovative standard, semi-custom, or fully-custom solutions, bringing increased value to their systems.

For more information, visit imaging.teledyne-e2v.com