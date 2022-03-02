With COVID Still Causing Problems in Hazel Park Classrooms, and Throughout Michigan, It May Be Time for a Permanent Switch to Online School

HAZEL PARK, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enrollment is open today for the 2022 school year at Michigan Virtual Charter Academy (MVCA), a full-time, tuition-free public-school program of the Hazel Park School District.

Staffed by Michigan-certified teachers, MVCA offers a personalized approach to learning, delivering rich, engaging curriculum designed to assist students who seek alternative pathways to education, career and college.

The 2022 school enrollment season comes in the midst of yet another COVID surge nationwide, leaving parents scrambling for ideas. According to some reports, more parents than ever are looking at ongoing online options for their families.

“Parents want educational options for their children,” said Head of School Randy Rodriquez. “Many parents specifically want a viable online option that provides a quality education. MVCA has been doing this for 12 years and we have the systems and curriculum in place to keep your child moving forward.”

An online public-school program, MVCA is available tuition-free to students in grades K-12 who reside anywhere in the state. Many families and students choose MVCA because it provides an alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar education. We welcome all students seeking a bullying-free environment in which students can balance a full academic course load along with extracurricular pursuits or medical needs.

More information on the school, how to enroll, and a schedule of upcoming events can be found at mvca.k12.com.

About Michigan Virtual Charter Academy

Michigan Virtual Charter Academy (MVCA) is an online public-school program of the Hazel Park School District serving students across the state of Michigan. MVCA is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of proprietary K-12 curriculum and online education programs. For more information about MVCA, visit mvca.k12.com.