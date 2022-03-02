PLAYSTUDIOS Israel to Host ‘Women in Gaming’ Conference in Celebration of International Women’s Day

TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In celebration of Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day on March 8, mobile and social gaming leader PLAYSTUDIOS will host the Women In Gaming conference on Wednesday, March 2, at its Tel Aviv studio. The event, organized in collaboration with Playtika, CrazyLabs, Incredibuild, SciPlay, Beach Bum, and the “Women in Gaming” community in Israel, will bring together women leaders for a variety of professional and inspirational sessions, including the Round Table Leaders PLAYSTUDIOS’ Head of Studio and Vice President of Creative Hagit Hashimshony, Vice President of Marketing Noga Laron, and Game Math Designer Tzuf Caspi. Additional PLAYSTUDIOS team members scheduled to speak are Art Director Oran Martin and POP! Slots General Manager Sharona Botzer. All proceeds from ticket sales will support the work of QueenB, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing computer science training to middle-school girls.

“Women comprise nearly half of the world’s gaming audience, but they make up a much smaller percentage of the workforce inside the companies that are creating all that game content. It is still very challenging for a woman to gain a foothold in our industry,” explains PLAYSTUDIOS Israel Head of Relations and Co-Operations Adva Lev. “That’s why we’re doubling down on the success of our previous event with a lineup of extraordinary women who will share their expert perspective in areas that include business operations, product development, creative, marketing, leadership, and more.

“Tickets to this conference sold out within 30 hours, demonstrating the high level of interest we have in learning from and supporting one another. Women are a force in this industry. We are excited to bring our community together and to discuss how we can create more opportunities for women in gaming.”

Topics on the event’s agenda include: The Game Ideation Workshop; The Importance of Backend Technology and Product Fit; and How to Monetize Your Audience, followed by a series of lectures and roundtable events.

More information about the Women In Gaming conference can be found at the QueenB website.

PLAYSTUDIOS

