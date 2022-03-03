Emerson to Sell Therm-O-Disc Business to One Rock Capital Partners

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today announced an agreement to sell its Therm-O-Disc sensing and protection technologies business to an affiliate of One Rock Capital Partners, LLC (“One Rock”).

With a strong legacy dating back to 1947, Therm-O-Disc is a global leader in highly engineered sensors and hermetic feedthroughs for blue-chip customers in the HVAC, appliance, industrial, automotive, and aerospace and defense markets. The sale of Therm-O-Disc represents the next step in Emerson’s drive toward a higher growth, more diversified and cohesive portfolio.

The transaction is expected to close in the second calendar quarter of 2022 subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. Emerson will work closely with One Rock to help ensure a smooth transition for customers and employees.

For the transaction, Emerson engaged Evercore as its financial advisor and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP as legal counsel.

