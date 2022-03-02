The Panera Bread Foundation Announces Refreshed Focus on Programs for Underserved and At-Risk Children & Youth

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Panera Bread announces the evolution of the Panera Bread Foundation* with a refreshed and focused mission: to support and strengthen communities by investing in underserved and at-risk children and youth to become leaders.

Starting today, participating U.S. Panera Bread company-owned bakery-cafes will launch a round-up program, Give Change for Children, to support the Panera Bread Foundation. Panera Bread guests will have the option to round-up their total final check to the nearest dollar to help underserved and at-risk children and youth. Give Change for Children will be available in-cafe at the register, at the drive-thru and kiosk, and through web and mobile ordering**.

“The Panera Bread Foundation is proud of our recent refresh which supports our vision for the future and our work to further our diversity, equity and inclusion strategy,” said Debbie Roberts, Chief Operating Officer at Panera Bread and President of the Panera Bread Foundation Board of Directors. “We hope that our contributions will help support a world in which young people can unlock their full potential and dare to dream, and where opportunity and economic mobility are accessible and equitable for all. We are grateful to play a role in providing these necessary resources in our local communities.”

The Panera Bread Foundation officially launched a grant application program in the fall of 2021, and 17 non-profit organizations have been chosen as the Foundation’s inaugural grant partners. These grant partners are deeply committed to investing in underserved and at-risk children and youth and providing resources to inspire them to become leaders in their local communities. Recipient organizations include STEAM:CODERS, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Louisiana, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Flint, Girls Inc. of St. Louis, and more.

Serving its communities has always been an important part of the Panera Bread culture. As the Panera Bread Foundation refocuses on helping children and youth unlock their leadership potential, the brand is also working internally to build leaders focusing on those who are underserved and under resourced. Through the Panera Dream Project®, Panera Bread enables and empowers BIPOC Panera Bread associates and associates experiencing financial hardship to unlock their talents and potential. Through greater access to education, enhanced training experiences and new paths to leadership and ownership, Panera Bread aims to accelerate associate growth and reduce barriers to success.

As Panera Bread launches these new programs, the company also plans to continue its longstanding Day-End Dough-Nation® program. Through the Day-End Dough-Nation program, at the closing of bakery-cafes, associates box up unsold breads, bagels, muffins and pastries, and donate them to local non-profit organizations focused on fighting hunger in our communities. Annually, Panera Bread company-owned bakery-cafes donate more than $100 million retail value worth of baked goods to over 3,500 local non-profits.

The Panera Dream Project and the Day-End Dough-Nation program function separately from the Panera Bread Foundation but are part of Panera Bread’s larger mission of serving its associates and greater communities.

To learn more about the Panera Bread Foundation and the Give Change for Children program, visit Panerabread.com/panerafoundation.

*The Panera Bread Foundation, Inc. is a public charity and exempt from federal income tax under section 501(a) of the Internal Revenue Code as an organization described in section 501(c)(3). Our Employer Identification Number is 43-1950869.**Give Change for Children: Starting February 28, 2022, in participating U.S. company-owned Panera Bread bakery-cafes, the Panera Bread Foundation, Inc.’s “Give Change for Children” program will allow customers the opportunity to round up their final check total (including any applicable taxes, fees and charges) on in-cafe, drive-thru and digital purchases, including Kiosk, to the nearest dollar as a donation to the Panera Bread Foundation, Inc. Give Change for Children is not available on catering orders or orders placed on third party delivery sites. For more information visit: Panerabread.com/panerafoundation.

