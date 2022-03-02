AHF TV Ad Campaign Implores Disney to Oppose ‘Don’t Say Gay!’

A screengrab from AHF's new TV spot urging the Walt Disney Company to speak out against the hateful "Don't Say Gay" legislation pending in Florida.

ORLANDO, Fla. & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AHF is rolling out a new TV ad campaign in the greater Orlando area imploring the Walt Disney Company to speak out publicly and loudly in opposition to the hateful “Don’t Say Gay” legislation pending in Florida (FL’s HB1557 and SB1834). In response to Florida’s “Don’t’ Say Gay” bill targeting LGBTQ+ youth, their families, teachers and school counselors that is pending in the Florida legislature. AHF’s 30-second spot will run on stations WOFL (FOX), WKMG (CBS), WESH (NBC) and WFTV (ABC) starting today.

WHO:

Mike Kahane, AHF Southern Bureau Chief

Southern Bureau Chief Ebonni Chrispin, Legislative Affairs and Community Engagement Manager for AHF

Legislative Affairs and Community Engagement Manager for AHF Tracy Jones, AHF National Director of Advocacy and Midwest Regional Director

National Director of Advocacy and Midwest Regional Director Corey Lyons, Global Board Member, Impulse Group - United

Global Board Member, Impulse Group - United Other speakers TBD

To date, Disney, which has thousands of LGBTQ+ employees and regularly participates with large contingents in Pride parades in both Orlando and Los Angeles, has been publicly silent on the legislation. This, despite its Disney Parks, Experiences & Products website (DPEP.Disney.com) claiming: “As a leader in LGBTQ+ content and workplace equality, the Walt Disney Company is committed to creating inclusive workplaces and supportive and welcoming environments in local communities.”

Orlando Sentinel columnist Scott Maxwell also noted last week that “The parks preach inclusion in their marketing campaigns. But Disney has given money to every single sponsor and co-sponsor of this year’s infamous 'Don’t Say Gay' bill.”

AHF’s TV spot urges Disney to speak out and fight back against discrimination by publicly opposing the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, concluding “… because the happiest place in the world must have a place for every child.”

FL & CA “Don’t Say Gay” Disney Rallies Thurs., March 3 at 10:00 am in Orlando at and at Disney HQ in Burbank

As part of its campaign urging Disney to combat hate and discrimination, AHF will spearhead simultaneous rallies urging the Walt Disney Company—what has its famed Walt Disney World in Orlando, the very heart of Florida—to speak out publicly and vocally opposing the divisive bill. AHF’s Protests will take place Thurs., February 3 at 10:30 a.m. in ORLANDO, FL and in BURBANK, CA home of Disney’s corporate HQ.

ORLANDO, FL: @ WALT DISNEY COMPANY "Don't Say Gay" RALLY Advocates to demand Disney to SPEAK OUT now against "Don't Say Gay" legislation pending in Florida Thursday, Mar. 3 at 10:00 a.m. ET ORLANDO, FL—Walt Disney Company 1375 East Buena Vista Drive, Orlando, FL 32830 80+ community advocates, including AHF and partner organizations

BURBANK, CA: @ DISNEY HEADQUARTERS "Don't Say Gay" RALLY Advocates to demand Disney to SPEAK OUT now against "Don't Say Gay" legislation pending in Florida Thursday, Mar. 3 at 10:00 a.m. PT BURBANK, CA—Walt Disney Co. Alameda Ave Gate 2300 Alameda Ave (East of Buena Vista St) Burbank, CA 80+ community advocates, including AHF and partner organizations

