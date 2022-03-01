ASM Global Acts Foundation Launches College Scholarship Opportunities Throughout the U.S.

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ASM—the world’s largest live entertainment company—as part of its ASM Global Acts corporate responsibility platform, the ASM Global Stars scholarship program commits to providing diverse and under-resourced communities with educational and career development opportunities through scholarship awards and prospective internships. In addition to scholarship awards totaling $50,000, recipients may also be offered internship opportunities with ASM Global corporate offices or at one of its many venues.

The scholarships are part of an effort to level the playing field for anyone looking to advance their education by removing barriers and providing accessible pathways for students to pursue their education and career goals.

We are incredibly proud to support students in our local communities by investing in their education and making college accessible and affordable and by offering career development opportunities for our future leaders,” said ASM President and CEO Ron Bension. “Our ASM Acts program is committed to making a difference in the communities where we do business.”

Shauna Elvin, ASM Global executive vice president, global human resources, said, “Through this program we hope to encourage and develop the next generation of team members who will lead our company to even greater success.”

The application period has opened March 1 and runs through April 12. Successful applicants will be notified June 6. In its inaugural year, scholarships are being awarded in areas where community programming is continuing, including cities in California, Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania.

To learn more about the ASM Global Stars scholarship program and to apply, please visit https://learnmore.scholarsapply.org/ASMGlobalStars.

About ASM Global Acts

Established in October 2021, the formal corporate social responsibility program launched as an extension of ASM Global’s longstanding commitments to creating a better workplace, more diverse workforce, serving the communities where it operates and contributing to a healthier planet. As part of this platform, the ASM Global Stars scholarship program provides diverse and under-resourced communities with educational and career development opportunities. ASM Global is the world’s leading producer of entertainment experiences. It is the global leader in venue and event strategy and management—delivering locally tailored solutions and cutting-edge technologies to achieve maximum results for venue owners. The company’s elite venue network spans five continents with a portfolio of more than 325 of the world’s most prestigious arenas, stadiums, conventions and exhibition centers, and performing arts venues.