Sherweb and RBC Team Up to Help Canadian Businesses Accelerate Digital Transformation

MONTRÉAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sherweb, an award-winning cloud marketplace leader, announced today a collaboration with Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) to help Canadian businesses accelerate their digital transformation as part of RBC’s Go DigitalTM program.

Digital maturity essential to the growth of SMBs

The past year has impacted businesses across Canada, with many struggling to adapt to new digital realities. Sherweb and RBC are committed to helping businesses manage their transformation journey with confidence, so they can increase their resiliency and continue to grow.

"Sherweb’s objective is to simplify the cloud adoption process through a combination of expertise and a human approach to providing IT solutions. We help businesses better understand their investments, the opportunities available to them and overcome the barriers associated with going digital," said Matthew Cassar, Sherweb’s co-CEO.

"With a network of thousands of IT professionals, Sherweb can help businesses overcome any obstacle. With competencies in every tech area from productivity to security, our extended partner network represents unmeasurable knowledge for businesses to tap into."

Enhance efficiency with cloud solutions

The benefits of adopting cloud solutions are clear: increased efficiency, lower costs and improved competitiveness. Research from BDC shows that digitally mature businesses are 62% more likely to have high sales growth and 52% more likely to have greater profitability over time.

Sherweb’s product portfolio and cloud expertise will allow RBC to scale out digital solutions rapidly and effectively for their Go Digital customers.

This exclusive offer for RBC business clients supports all productivity, security and training needs, including industry-leading names such as Microsoft, Office Protect, Acronis, LogMeIn and QuickHelp.

“The RBC Go Digital™ strategy makes it easier for our clients to gain access to digital expertise and the right technologies to meet evolving demands and grow their business, no matter where they are on their digital journey,” said Don Ludlow, VP Small Business, BFS Strategy and Partnerships at RBC.

"We are pleased to introduce Sherweb as the newest Beyond Banking partner under the Go Digital banner. Sherweb will become an RBC strategic digital partner through their tailored support with business strategy, operational efficiencies and the very best cloud product and service solutions to help our clients with their evolving technology needs. I am looking forward to learning from Sherweb and sharing this partnership with our clients.”

Digital transformation has never been more critical for business growth. Its importance is recognized by the Government of Canada through its Canada Digital Adoption Program, which is committed to helping SMBs adopt new technologies. Over the next four years, $4 billion will be provided to eligible businesses to access skills, training and funds to move into the digital age.

About Sherweb

More than 6,500 partners and 80,000 companies worldwide grow their business using Sherweb’s value-added services. We support our customers with business strategies, cloud services, operations and expertise. Whatever their business, we can help them reach their full potential by creating a tailored approach to their needs. Find out what you can achieve: www.sherweb.com.