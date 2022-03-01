AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for Cooperativa de Seguros Multiples de Puerto Rico

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has revised the outlooks to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb+” (Good) of Cooperativa de Seguros Multiples de Puerto Rico (CSM) (San Juan, PR).

The ratings reflect CSM’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and marginal enterprise risk management (ERM).

The revision of the outlooks to positive for CSM follows management actions taken to improve the ERM capabilities, which AM Best expects to continue over the near term. The improved practices include increasing reinsurance protection for tail events and implementing more-stringent underwriting standards and claims procedures, as well as exposure management initiatives. These improvements, together with CSM’s demonstrated ongoing commitment and investment to strengthening its ERM program, are expected to continue to enhance its ability to manage risks across the organization better, and more-closely align capabilities with CSM’s risk profile.

The ERM assessment previously was revised to marginal as the result of a significant surplus loss, driven by adverse reserve development on losses related to Hurricane Maria, which demonstrated weakness in the alignment of the ERM framework with the company’s risk profile.

