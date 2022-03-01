a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE: AKA), a brand accelerator of direct-to-consumer (DTC) fashion brands for the next-generation, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Results for the Fourth Quarter

Net sales increased 157.7% to $182.4 million, compared to $70.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 or 43.2% 1 pro-forma adjusting for the acquisition of Culture Kings, which contributed $75.4 million to net sales during the quarter.

was $0.0 million or $0.00 per share in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to net income attributable to a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. of $5.1 million or $0.07 per share in the fourth quarter of 2020. Net income attributable to a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp., as adjusted 1 was $4.3 million, or $0.03 per share in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $5.1 million or $0.07 per share in the fourth quarter of 2020.

was $4.3 million, or $0.03 per share in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $5.1 million or $0.07 per share in the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA1 was $16.1 million, or 8.8% of net sales, compared to $10.3 million, or 14.6% of net sales in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Results for Fiscal 2021

Net sales increased 160.4% to $562.2 million, compared to $215.9 million in 2020 or 59.3% 1 pro-forma adjusting for the acquisition of Culture Kings, which contributed $196.5 million to net sales during the year.

was $(6.0) million or $(0.06) per share in 2021, compared to net income attributable to a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. of $14.3 million or $0.21 per share in 2020. Net income attributable to a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp., as adjusted 1 was $14.1 million, or $0.15 per share in 2021, compared to $14.3 million or $0.21 per share in 2020.

was $14.1 million, or $0.15 per share in 2021, compared to $14.3 million or $0.21 per share in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA1 was $62.4 million, or 11.1% of net sales, compared to $30.3 million, or 14.0% of net sales in 2020.

“2021 was a monumental year for a.k.a. brands, and our fourth quarter results exceeded expectations,” said Jill Ramsey, Chief Executive Officer, a.k.a. Brands. “I am incredibly proud of our team’s accomplishments last year. We delivered 101% growth in the U.S., our largest market, and 59% total growth on a pro-forma basis1, while doubling our profitability at an 11% EBITDA margin in 2021. We continue to drive global brand awareness. We grew active customers by 61% to more than 3.7 million and our social media following to over 8.7 million followers. We added two world class brands to our portfolio, diversifying us into men’s and streetwear. Our strong performance demonstrates the power of our platform as we continue to grow our brands through next generation merchandising and marketing. I want to thank our teams for these outstanding achievements while navigating complex supply chain and Covid-19 challenges. I am confident that we have a long runway of growth ahead and can continue to deliver profitable growth in 2022 and beyond.”

Recent Business Highlights

Strong momentum at Princess Polly, a.k.a.’s largest brand, led by robust growth in the U.S.; successfully launched two new collections: Curve and Earth Club.

Petal & Pup, a.k.a.’s fastest growing brand in 2021, significantly accelerated in the U.S., which now makes up the majority of its revenue.

Culture Kings’ growth was led by the U.S.; acquired print-on-demand facility to capture latest pop culture collaborations in real time.

Signed lease for Culture Kings’ first U.S. experiential flagship store; set to open by the end of this year in Las Vegas, Nevada.

mnml performing ahead of expectations and already benefiting from the a.k.a. platform during the peak holiday season.

Fourth Quarter Financial Details

Net sales increased 157.7% to $182.4 million, compared to $70.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 or 43.2% 1 pro-forma adjusting for the acquisition of Culture Kings, which contributed $75.4 million to net sales during the quarter. The increase was driven by a 135% increase in the number of orders processed and 9% growth in the average order value during the quarter. The increase in the number of orders was primarily driven by the growth of Princess Polly in the U.S. and the inclusion of Culture Kings.

was 54.6% in the fourth quarter of 2021, versus 60.3% in the same period last year. The 580 point decline in gross margin rate was largely the result of an approximately $3.7 million, or 200 basis point, non-cash, purchase accounting charge associated with the Culture Kings and mnml acquisitions. In addition, the inclusion of Culture Kings impacted gross margin by 360 basis points. Lastly, higher air freight costs impacted gross margin by 300 basis points which was offset by targeted pricing actions. Selling expenses were $45.5 million, compared to $18.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. As a percentage of sales, selling expenses leveraged by 130 basis points to 24.9% compared to 26.2% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

were $45.5 million, compared to $18.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. As a percentage of sales, selling expenses leveraged by 130 basis points to 24.9% compared to 26.2% in the fourth quarter of 2020. Marketing expenses were $21.5 million, compared to $6.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Marketing expenses were 11.8% of net sales compared to 8.5% of net sales in the fourth quarter of 2020. The higher marketing expense as a percentage of sales was associated with an increased investment in performance marketing and higher advertising rates.

were $21.5 million, compared to $6.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Marketing expenses were 11.8% of net sales compared to 8.5% of net sales in the fourth quarter of 2020. The higher marketing expense as a percentage of sales was associated with an increased investment in performance marketing and higher advertising rates. General and administrative (“G&A”) expenses were $27.3 million, compared to $10.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. G&A expenses were 14.9% of net sales compared to 14.5% of net sales in the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase in G&A expenses as a percent of net sales was primarily due to an increase in salaries and related benefits, as well as equity-based compensation expense related to increases in headcount across functions to support business growth, additional professional service fees and transaction costs.

were $27.3 million, compared to $10.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. G&A expenses were 14.9% of net sales compared to 14.5% of net sales in the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase in G&A expenses as a percent of net sales was primarily due to an increase in salaries and related benefits, as well as equity-based compensation expense related to increases in headcount across functions to support business growth, additional professional service fees and transaction costs. Adjusted EBITDA1 was $16.1 million, or 8.8% of net sales, compared to $10.3 million, or 14.6% of net sales in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Full year 2021 financial details are included in the company’s Form 10-K for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the fourth quarter totaled $38.8 million compared to $26.3 million at the end of fiscal year 2020.

at the end of the fourth quarter totaled $108.8 million, compared to $6.4 million at the end of fiscal year 2020. As part of proceeds raised from its IPO, the Company reduced its debt levels by approximately $69.8 million from the $168.0 million of debt borrowed during 2021, prior to the IPO. Cash flow from operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 was $24.0 million, compared to $21.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

Outlook

For the full year fiscal 2022, the Company expects:

Net sales between $785 million and $805 million

Adjusted EBITDA 2 of between $90 million and $100 million

Capital expenditures of approximately $18 million to $20 million

For the first quarter of 2022, the Company expects:

Net sales between $140 million and $145 million

Adjusted EBITDA 2 of between $9.5 million and $10.5 million

The above outlook is based on several assumptions, including, but not limited to, the global supply chain challenges, and air freight prices remaining elevated in 2022, and Australia recovering in the second quarter. See “Forward-Looking Statements” for additional information.

Conference Call

A conference call to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2021 results is scheduled for March 1, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. ET. Analysts and investors may also call in on (877) 858-5495 or (201) 689-8853. The conference call will also be webcast live at https://ir.aka-brands.com in the Events and Presentations section. A recording will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call. To access the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853 or (201) 612-7415 for international callers, conference ID 13727137. An archive of the webcast will be available on a.k.a. Brands’ investor relations website.

BofA Securities 2022 Consumer and Retail Technology Conference

a.k.a. Brands is scheduled to participate in the BofA Securities 2022 Consumer and Retail Technology Conference on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at 1:50 pm Eastern Time in New York, NY. The fireside chat will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed on the Company’s Investor Relations website, https://ir.aka-brands.com. An online archive will be available on that site following the conference.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Operating Metrics

In addition to results determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), management utilizes certain non-GAAP performance measures such as net income attributable to a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp., as adjusted, net income per share, as adjusted, free cash flow, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin for purposes of evaluating ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that these non-GAAP operating measures, when reviewed collectively with our GAAP financial information, provide useful supplemental information to investors in assessing our operating performance. See additional information at the end of this release regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands is a brand accelerator of direct-to-consumer fashion brands for the next generation. Each brand in the a.k.a. portfolio is customer-led, curates quality exclusive merchandise, creates authentic and inspiring social content and targets a distinct Gen Z and millennial audience. a.k.a. Brands leverages its next-generation retail platform to help each brand accelerate its growth, scale in new markets and enhance its profitability. Current brands in the a.k.a. Brands portfolio include Princess Polly, Culture Kings, mnml, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include the continuation of the COVID-19 pandemic and the potential related disruptions to our operations, customer demand, and our suppliers’ ability to meet our needs; our ability to anticipate rapidly-changing consumer preferences in the apparel, footwear and accessories industries; our ability to acquire new customers, retain existing customers, or maintain average order value levels; the effectiveness of our marketing and our level of customer traffic; merchandise return rates; our success in identifying brands to acquire, integrate and manage on our platform; our ability to expand into new markets; the global nature of our business; our use of social media platforms and influencer sponsorship initiatives, which could adversely affect our reputation or subject us to fines or other penalties; the inherent challenges in measuring certain of our key operating metrics, and the risk that real or perceived inaccuracies in such metrics may harm our reputation and negatively affect our business; the potential for requirements to collect additional sales taxes or to be subject to other tax liabilities that may increase the costs to our consumers; economic downturns and market conditions beyond our control; currency fluctuations; our ability to attract and retain highly qualified personnel; fluctuations in wage rates and the price, availability and quality of raw materials and finished goods, which could increase costs; interruptions in or increased costs of shipping and distribution, which could affect our ability to deliver our products to the market; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company’s reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended September 31, 2021 and final prospectus related to its initial public offering, dated September 21, 2021. a.k.a. Brands does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

1 See additional information at the end of this release regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

2 The Company has not provided a quantitative reconciliation of our Adjusted EBITDA outlook to a GAAP net income outlook because it is unable, without making unreasonable efforts, to project certain reconciling items. These items include, but are not limited to, future stock-based compensation expense, income taxes, interest expense, and transaction costs. These items are inherently variable and uncertain and depend on various factors, some of which are outside of the Company’s control or ability to predict. See additional information at the end of this release regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

a.k.a. BRANDS HOLDING CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales $ 182,423 $ 70,781 $ 562,191 $ 215,916 Cost of sales 82,891 28,078 254,527 89,515 Gross profit 99,532 42,703 307,664 126,401 Operating expenses: Selling 45,486 18,577 144,345 58,313 Marketing 21,525 6,032 58,120 17,871 General and administrative 27,266 10,250 88,816 28,077 Total operating expenses 94,277 34,859 291,281 104,261 Income from operations 5,255 7,844 16,383 22,140 Other expense, net: Interest expense (1,164 ) (67 ) (9,485 ) (329 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — (10,924 ) — Other expense (591 ) (28 ) (1,213 ) (156 ) Total other expense, net (1,755 ) (94 ) (21,622 ) (485 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 3,500 7,750 (5,239 ) 21,655 Benefit from (provision for) income tax (3,477 ) (2,451 ) (852 ) (6,850 ) Net income (loss) 23 5,299 (6,091 ) 14,805 Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests — (169 ) 123 (471 ) Net income (loss) attributable to a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. $ 23 $ 5,130 $ (5,968 ) $ 14,334 Net income (loss) per share Basic $ 0.00 $ 0.07 $ (0.06 ) $ 0.21 Diluted $ 0.00 $ 0.07 $ (0.06 ) $ 0.21 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 128,334,709 69,931,635 93,231,377 69,846,362 Diluted 128,334,709 69,931,635 93,231,377 69,846,362

a.k.a. BRANDS HOLDING CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (unaudited) December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 38,832 $ 26,259 Restricted cash 2,186 840 Accounts receivable 2,663 1,183 Inventory, net 115,783 33,124 Prepaid income taxes 4,059 — Prepaid expenses and other current assets 20,809 4,080 Total current assets 184,332 65,486 Property, plant and equipment, net 14,657 2,121 Operating lease right-of-use assets 26,415 4,477 Intangible assets, net 98,287 29,102 Goodwill 363,305 88,253 Other assets 850 — Total assets $ 687,846 $ 189,439 Liabilities, stockholders’ equity and partners’ capital Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 25,088 $ 4,689 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 53,375 18,169 Sales returns reserve 6,887 3,517 Deferred revenue 11,344 4,165 Income taxes payable — 3,118 Operating lease liabilities, current 5,721 1,234 Current portion of long-term debt 5,600 6,353 Total current liabilities 108,015 41,245 Long-term debt 103,182 — Operating lease liabilities 21,370 3,262 Other long-term liabilities 1,333 144 Deferred income taxes, net 2,920 5,904 Total liabilities 236,820 50,555 Stockholders’ equity and partners’ capital: Preferred stock — — Common stock 129 — Partnership units (1) — 108,197 Additional paid-in capital 453,807 727 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (11,080 ) 5,839 Retained earnings 8,170 14,138 Non-controlling interest — 9,983 Total stockholders’ equity and partners’ capital 451,026 138,884 Total liabilities, stockholders’ equity and partners’ capital $ 687,846 $ 189,439 __________

(1) Excelerate L.P. was the predecessor entity to a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp.

a.k.a. BRANDS HOLDING CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (6,091 ) $ 14,805 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation expense 2,694 353 Amortization expense 14,016 6,409 Amortization of inventory fair value adjustment 15,908 — Amortization of debt issuance costs 596 — Non-cash interest expense Loss on extinguishment of debt 10,924 — Lease incentives 361 — Non-cash operating lease expense 6,246 — Equity-based compensation 8,043 1,380 Deferred income taxes, net (11,951 ) (2,908 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (858 ) (833 ) Inventory (32,131 ) (9,375 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (11,543 ) 20 Accounts payable 6,038 (2,776 ) Income taxes payable (9,329 ) 3,688 Accrued liabilities 26,678 8,648 Returns reserve 3,091 863 Deferred revenue 7,197 1,493 Lease liabilities (5,932 ) (55 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 23,968 21,712 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (249,302 ) (600 ) Purchase of noncontrolling interest (20,198 ) — Purchase of intangible assets (841 ) (451 ) Purchases of property and equipment (7,734 ) (1,328 ) Net cash used in investing activities (278,075 ) (2,379 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from initial public offering, net of issuance costs 96,863 — Proceeds from line of credit, net of issuance costs 34,150 10,889 Repayment of line of credit (42,204 ) (10,099 ) Proceeds from issuance of debt, net of issuance costs 254,134 — Repayment of debt (155,762 ) — Proceeds from issuance of units 82,669 450 Net cash provided by financing activities 269,850 1,240 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,824 ) 735 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 13,919 21,308 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 27,099 5,791 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 41,018 $ 27,099 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: Cash and cash equivalents $ 38,832 $ 26,259 Restricted cash 2,186 840 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 41,018 $ 27,099

a.k.a. BRANDS HOLDING CORP. KEY OPERATING AND FINANCIAL METRICS (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Gross margin 55 % 60 % 55 % 59 % Net income (loss) (in thousands) $ 23 $ 5,299 $ (6,091 ) $ 14,805 Net income (loss) margin — % 7 % (1 ) % 7 % Adjusted EBITDA1 (in thousands) $ 16,129 $ 10,348 $ 62,431 $ 30,282 Adjusted EBITDA1 margin 9 % 15 % 11 % 14 %

Key Operational Metrics and Regional Sales Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, (metrics in millions, except AOV; sales in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Key Operational Metrics Active customers 3.7 1.4 3.7 1.3 Active customers across a.k.a. Brands2 3.7 2.3 3.7 2.0 Average order value $ 84 $ 77 $ 86 $ 74 Average order value across a.k.a. Brands2 $ 84 $ 81 $ 87 $ 82 Number of orders 2.2 0.9 6.5 2.0 Number of orders across a.k.a. Brands2 2.2 1.6 7.0 3.2 Sales by Region (actual) U.S. $ 79,558 $ 42,098 $ 270,028 $ 125,179 Australia 76,400 22,070 218,563 67,850 Rest of world 26,465 6,613 73,600 22,887 Total $ 182,423 $ 70,781 $ 562,191 $ 215,916 Year-over-year growth 157.7 % 160.4 % Year-over-year growth on a constant currency basis3 159.5 % 153.8 %

1 See additional information at the end of this release regarding non-GAAP financial measures. 2 Metrics “across a.k.a. Brands” assume we owned Culture Kings since January 1, 2020. 3 In order to provide a framework for assessing the performance of our underlying business, excluding the effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations, we compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using a constant currency methodology wherein current and comparative prior period results for our operations reporting in currencies other than U.S. dollars are converted into U.S. dollars at constant exchange rates (i.e., the rates in effect on December 31, 2020, which was the last day of our prior fiscal year) rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods.

a.k.a. BRANDS HOLDING CORP.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company might be calculated differently from other similar-titled measures used by other companies and so may be limited in usefulness as a comparison metric.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are key performance measures that management uses to assess our operating performance. Because adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin facilitate internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis, we use these measures for business planning purposes.

We also believe this information will be useful for investors to facilitate comparisons of our operating performance and better identify trends in our business. We expect adjusted EBITDA margin to increase over the long-term as we continue to scale our business and achieve greater leverage in our operating expenses.

We calculate adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude: interest and other expense; provision for income taxes; depreciation and amortization expense; stock-based compensation expense; transaction costs; and one-time or non-recurring items. Adjusted EBITDA is considered a non-GAAP financial measure under the SEC’s rules because it excludes certain amounts included in net income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 is as follows:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ 23 $ 5,299 $ (6,091 ) $ 14,805 Add (deduct): Other expense, net 1,755 94 21,622 485 Provision for (benefit from) income tax 3,477 2,451 852 6,850 Depreciation and amortization expense 5,374 1,962 16,710 6,762 Inventory step-up amortization expense 3,657 — 15,908 — Equity-based compensation expense 1,329 542 8,043 1,380 Transaction costs 514 — 5,387 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 16,129 $ 10,348 $ 62,431 $ 30,282 Net income (loss) margin — % 7 % (1 ) % 7 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 8.8 % 14.6 % 11.1 % 14.0 %

Net Income Attributable to a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp., As Adjusted and Net Income Per Share, As Adjusted

Net income attributable to a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp., as adjusted and net income per share, as adjusted are considered non-GAAP financial measures under the SEC’s rules because they exclude certain amounts included in net loss attributable to a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. and net income (loss) per share calculated in accordance with GAAP, the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that net income attributable to a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp., as adjusted and net income per share, as adjusted are meaningful measures to share with investors because they better enable comparison of the performance with that of the comparable period. In addition, net income attributable to a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp., as adjusted and net income per share, as adjusted afford investors a view of what management considers a.k.a.’s core earnings performance and the ability to make a more informed assessment of such core earnings performance with that of the prior year.

We have calculated net income attributable to a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp, as adjusted and net income per share, as adjusted for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 by adjusting net income (loss), net loss per share and net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests, as applicable, for the following:

Inventory step-up amortization expense resulting from the acquisition of Culture Kings; Equity-based compensation expense related to performance-based awards that vested upon IPO; Loss on extinguishment of debt; and Removal of the tax effect of non-deductible incentive units.

There were no adjustments to net income or net income per share for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020. A reconciliation of non-GAAP net income, as adjusted to net income (loss), as well as the resulting calculation of net income per share, as adjusted for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 are as follows:

Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2021 Twelve Months

Ended

December 31,

2021 Net income (loss) $ 23 $ (6,091 ) Adjustments: Inventory step-up amortization expense 3,657 15,908 Equity-based compensation expense related to performance-based awards — 4,903 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 10,924 Tax expense - removal of the tax effect of non-deductible incentive units 1,689 1,689 Tax effects of adjustments (1,097 ) (9,521 ) Net income, as adjusted $ 4,272 $ 17,812 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests $ — $ 123 Adjustments: Inventory step-up amortization expense — (5,513 ) Tax effects of adjustment — 1,654 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, as adjusted $ — $ (3,736 ) Net income, as adjusted $ 4,272 $ 17,812 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests, as adjusted — (3,736 ) Net income attributable to a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp., as adjusted $ 4,272 $ 14,076 Net income per share, as adjusted $ 0.03 $ 0.15 Weighted-average shares, diluted 128,334,709 93,231,377

Pro Forma Net Sales

Pro forma net sales is considered a non-GAAP financial measure under the SEC’s rules. A reconciliation of non-GAAP pro forma net sales to net sales, which is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, and 2020 is as follows:

Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2021 Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Growth Rate Actual Actual Culture Kings Pro Forma Actual Pro Forma U.S. $ 79,558 $ 42,098 $ 3,563 $ 45,661 89.0 % 74.2 % Australia 76,400 22,070 45,940 68,010 246.2 % 12.3 % Rest of world 26,465 6,613 7,150 13,763 300.2 % 92.3 % Total $ 182,423 $ 70,781 $ 56,653 $ 127,434 157.7 % 43.2 %