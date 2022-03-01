Top Chef Winner Brooke Williamson, Barbecue Legends Leann Mueller and Alison Clem, and James Beard Foundation Award Semi-Finalist Claudette Zepeda Headline Sprinkles’ Female Chef Series

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On March 1, Sprinkles launches its first ever Female Chef Series featuring a signature baked treat from four game-changing women in the culinary industry, available in March, June, and September. In tandem with each run, Sprinkles will make a donation to the chef’s charity of choice.

The initiative begins with Los Angeles’ Brooke Williamson, Top Chef winner and Co-Chef and Co-Owner of Playa Provisions, in March and benefits Step Up; continues with Austin’s LeAnn Mueller and Alison Clem of the famed la Barbecue in June and benefits Allgo; and concludes with San Diego’s James Beard Foundation Award semi-finalist Claudette Zepeda of VAGA in September and benefits the Hispanic Heritage Foundation.

“We are using our national platform to spotlight women who are changing the game in the culinary industry,” says Sprinkles CMO Michelle Wong. “Brooke Williamson is an advocate for saving restaurants during the pandemic. LeAnn Mueller and Alison Clem of la Barbecue continue to revolutionize the male-dominated BBQ industry. Claudette Zepeda proudly weaves her Mexican heritage into cooking celebrated worldwide. It is our honor to feature a personal baked treat on our national platform that captures the creativity and personality of each chef.”

Sprinkles Female Chef Series 2022 Lineup

To create each baked treat, Sprinkles’ Head of Culinary Charles Craig collaborated with each chef to create a dessert representative of their culinary vision.

BROOKE WILLIAMSON | March 2022

To create the inaugural cupcake, Top Chef champion Brooke Williamson drew inspiration for her Dark Chocolate Passion Fruit Cupcake from a calming ritual of pruning passion fruit vines at home and an affinity for a balance between sweet and bitter flavors. The cupcake features a passion fruit curd piped into the center of a rich chocolate cake with dark chocolate frosting.

“As someone who started out in the pastry world, it’s an honor to collaborate with a brand like Sprinkles, who has always been committed to giving back and making an impact, not to mention all while making delicious treats,” shares Williamson. “It’s been exciting to partner with them for International Women’s Day and celebrate the incredible women in our industry, while inspiring young girls to achieve their dreams—a cause that is near-and-dear to my heart—through the organization StepUp.”

Brooke Williamson’s Dark Chocolate Passion Fruit cupcake ($6) is available March 1 - 13, 2022 at all bakeries and ATMs nationwide and in limited quantities at Playa Provisions in Playa del Rey, California.

LEANN MUELLER AND ALISON CLEM | June 2022

Austin barbecue legends LeAnn Mueller and Alison Clem of la Barbecue drew inspiration for their baked treat from family favorites they grew up enjoying. Their Savory Scone features a scone-like cake filled with bites of bacon, jack cheese, and cracked pepper.

“We’re excited to celebrate Pride Month with the launch of our Sprinkles savory scone and appreciate the opportunity to support the LGBTQIA+ community through this collaboration that benefits Allgo, a nonprofit that nurtures and celebrates queer people of color. It is also an honor to be able to share a bit of our unique Texas flare with Sprinkles fans everywhere,” shares Mueller and Clem.

LeAnn Mueller and Alison Clem’s Savory Scone ($6) is available June 2022, with exact dates to be confirmed.

CLAUDETTE ZEPEDA | September 2022

The inspiration for James Beard Foundation Award semi-finalist and Top Chef contestant Claudette Zepeda’s Glorias cupcake is a homage to her childhood. Glorias are a raw milk and pecan-based candy that was invented in Northern Mexico and affectionately known as "grandma's purse" surprise. Growing up in Mexico, Zepeda spent days rounding up as many coins as possible to buy a gloria at the bodega or curled at her grandma's side enjoying one together. Zepeda approaches her pastry-making with permission to be childlike and whimsical and to evoke the sweet moments in her childhood.

"As a former pastry chef, this is a full circle moment for me in my professional career. I'm honored to be part of this series, representing my country alongside Sprinkles, a company that shook our industry and shows what can be done with a dream and perseverance. The fiercest fuel in my drive is to honor the generational power the women before us gifted us with. I hope to empower the next generation of Latinas, a cause that Hispanic Heritage Foundation takes on every day,” shares Zepeda.

Claudette’s Glorias cupcake ($6) is available September 2022, with exact dates to be confirmed.

Pricing and Availability

Each chef-designed baked treat ($6) will be unveiled throughout the year in March, June, and September and can be ordered online and in-bakery for pick-up and local delivery as well as at Cupcake ATMs nationwide. Guests can learn about the following chef collaboration through Sprinkles’ Instagram and e-newsletter.

ABOUT SPRINKLES

Sprinkles offers premium cupcakes, cakes and cookies that are baked fresh in small batches throughout the day and handcrafted with only the finest ingredients. Sprinkles opened its first bakery in Beverly Hills in 2005, drawing long lines of loyal cupcake fans and celebrity endorsements. Sprinkles prides themselves in being passionate innovators and since debuting the world’s first Cupcake ATM, the brand has introduced layer cakes, cookies and brownies, launched a national shipping platform and has grown to over 50 bakeries and ATMs coast-to-coast. Sprinkles launches domestic and international franchising in 2022. For additional information on Sprinkles, follow @sprinklescupcakes on social and visit www.sprinkles.com.