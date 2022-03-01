Accenture and Microsoft to Assist Mount Sinai Health System on Five-Year Transformation Journey to Cloud

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and Microsoft (NYSE: MSFT) will assist the Mount Sinai Health System (Mount Sinai) with its transition to the cloud to help enable innovation at a much faster pace. By modernizing its infrastructure, Mount Sinai will be able to reinvest cost-savings and focus on its healthcare mission.

Accenture will collaborate with New York City’s largest academic medical system to help devise and securely execute its strategic cloud migration of clinical applications, including its Epic electronic health records system. Microsoft will provide quality assurance throughout this landmark academic center’s Azure migration process. Accenture, together with Avanade, its joint venture with Microsoft, will help lead the development and implementation of the underlying Azure architecture on which the solution is being built. In addition, Accenture will provide hybrid cloud managed services post migration. The managed services will include around-the-clock server management and support for migrated workloads; storage and backup operations; database support; and automation and analytics.

Mount Sinai is building on its ongoing innovation efforts using artificial intelligence within clinical care and research. For example, its Mount Sinai Clinical Intelligence Center is focused on finding ways to use digital tools to fight COVID-19. This strategic migration to Microsoft Azure will further expand MSHS’ continued mission to bring AI-enabled products from bench to bedside.

“We are reinforcing our commitment to innovation to support our mission by working with Accenture and Microsoft — two technology and cloud leaders -- to improve the agility and the modernization of our technology estate,” said Kristin Myers, executive vice president, chief information officer, dean for Information Technology (IT), Mount Sinai Health System. “This will serve as the bedrock for creating new solutions and responding to advancing clinical, research and technology needs.”

“Mount Sinai is a world-class academic medical system that continuously pushes the boundaries of innovation through education and research and modernizing its infrastructure on Microsoft Azure will expand its ability to enhance patient engagement, empower health team collaboration, improve clinical informatics and realize operational efficiencies all on our secure cloud,” said Patty Obermaier, vice president, US Health and Life Sciences, Microsoft. “We are honored to work with Mount Sinai, Accenture and Avanade to facilitate Mount Sinai’s migration to the cloud.”

Rich Birhanzel, global industry health lead at Accenture added: “We are delighted to be teaming with our Avanade colleagues and Microsoft to help Mount Sinai build a secure and scalable enterprise estate in Azure to help strengthen its data-driven capabilities. With a modernized cloud operating model, Mount Sinai will redirect funding to strategic and innovative programs, while supporting the reskilling and repositioning of resources to a more modern way of working and ultimately for the benefit of its patients.”

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 674,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.

Accenture’s Health group harnesses the power of technology and human ingenuity to help clients improve access, experience, and outcomes in healthcare. With the help of our innovative, technology-enabled services, clients are delivering effective and personalized experiences that humanize healthcare for all. For more information, visit www.accenture.com/health

About the Mount Sinai Health System

The Mount Sinai Health System is New York City’s largest academic medical system, encompassing eight hospitals, a leading medical school, and a vast network of ambulatory practices throughout the greater New York region. Mount Sinai advances medicine and health through unrivaled education and translational research and discovery to deliver care that is the safest, highest-quality, most accessible and equitable, and the best value of any health system in the nation. The Health System includes approximately 7,300 primary and specialty care physicians; 13 joint-venture ambulatory surgery centers; more than 415 ambulatory practices throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, Long Island, and Florida; and more than 30 affiliated community health centers. The Mount Sinai Hospital is ranked on U.S. News & World Report’s “Honor Roll” of the top 20 U.S. hospitals and is top in the nation by specialty: No. 1 in Geriatrics and top 20 in Cardiology/Heart Surgery, Diabetes/Endocrinology, Gastroenterology/GI Surgery, Neurology/Neurosurgery, Orthopedics, Pulmonology/Lung Surgery, Rehabilitation, and Urology. New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai is ranked No. 12 in Ophthalmology. Mount Sinai Kravis Children’s Hospital is ranked in U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Children’s Hospitals” among the country’s best in four out of 10 pediatric specialties. The Icahn School of Medicine is one of three medical schools that have earned distinction by multiple indicators: ranked in the top 20 by U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Medical Schools,” aligned with a U.S. News & World Report “Honor Roll” Hospital, and No. 14 in the nation for National Institutes of Health funding. Newsweek’s “The World’s Best Smart Hospitals” ranks The Mount Sinai Hospital as No. 1 in New York and in the top five globally, and Mount Sinai Morningside in the top 20 globally.

For more information, visit https://www.mountsinai.org or find Mount Sinai on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

