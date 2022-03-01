Nexeo Plastics and Earth Renewable Technologies Sign Agreement to Distribute BioCompounds in North America

THE WOODLANDS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nexeo Plastics, a leading global thermoplastics resin distributor, has announced an agreement with Earth Renewable Technologies, Inc. (ERT), a biotechnology company, to distribute ERT’s BioCompounds in Canada and the United States.

“ We are extremely pleased to collaborate with ERT to increase the slate of sustainable products we offer our customers,” said Arturo Hoyo, Nexeo Plastics’ Vice President of Product Line Management. “ ERT’s BioCompounds complement the products we already carry and help us close the gap in our renewable solutions line card.”

Compostable, biobased and/or biodegradable, ERT’s plant-based BioCompounds perform like conventional plastics and are often ideal for a wide range of uses, including single-use and one-time niche applications, such as bags, bottles and cutlery.

“ We want to make the world more sustainable by improving the availability of sustainable materials that can perform like plastic,” said ERT President Kim Fabri. “ Nexeo Plastics’ reach in North America, their understanding of the value of sustainable material, and their growing portfolio of sustainable products makes them an ideal partner for us.”

About Nexeo Plastics

Nexeo Plastics is a leading global thermoplastic resins distributor, representing quality products from world-class suppliers, and serving a diverse customer base across North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia. From material selection assistance to identifying supply chain and inventory solutions, we go beyond traditional logistics to provide value-added services across many industries, including automotive, healthcare, packaging, wire and cable, 3D printing and more. Learn more at www.nexeoplastics.com.

About Earth Renewable Technologies

Earth Renewable Technologies, Inc. (ERT) was founded in 2009 with the mission of replacing plastic packaging with biodegradable materials. ERT patented SFRP (Short Fiber Reinforced Polymer), a pioneering technology capable of drastically modifying the performance of biopolymers and delivering previously unknown applications for these materials. Since then, the company has been introducing new technologies to the market, revolutionizing the biopolymer market and allowing companies to truly move towards a circular economy. Learn more at earthrenewable.com.