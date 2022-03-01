Zebra Technologies Introduces New PartnerConnect Specialization Program for Resellers Serving SMBs

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, today announced a new specialization for resellers serving small and medium-sized (SMB) businesses in North America. Developed as a strategic component of the award-winning Zebra™ PartnerConnect Program, the new SMB Specialization Program for North America recognizes the challenges SMB companies face in today’s economy and strives to provides resellers with the tools they need to help SMBs successfully incorporate new technologies and advance their operations.

The two-tiered program is designed for resellers across all industries with proven results selling Zebra’s portfolios to the SMB market. These solutions include mobile computing, printing, and scanning products. Qualifying resellers will have access to business-building benefits such as pre-qualified leads, market development funds, go-to-market support, and growth incentives.

“Our new specialization program reflects Zebra’s dedication and commitment to supporting small and growing companies, who often struggle with complexity in the face of rapid digitalization and change,” says Bill Cate, Vice President of Marketing and Global Channel Strategy, Zebra Technologies. “We believe our SMB Specialists can help this underserved market cut through this complexity and adopt the latest technologies, just like their larger competitors, to achieve new levels of productivity, accuracy and speed.”

Zebra’s SMB Specialization Program enables PartnerConnect partners to compete more effectively in the SMB market and extends the same functionality and features of Zebra’s solutions to smaller businesses. The program is also designed to provide Zebra partners with the marketing support and advantages they need to build a strong pipeline and close deals in a highly competitive environment.

Zebra’s SMB Specialization Program gives resellers the tools they need to help SMBs successfully incorporate new technologies and advance their operations.

Qualifying resellers will have exclusive access to business-building benefits such as pre-qualified leads, market development funds, go-to-market support, and growth incentives.

The new PartnerConnect SMB specialization program will be available for qualifying resellers in North America.

