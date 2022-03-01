Mosaic and BioConsortia Expand Nitrogen Fixing Microbial Products to Asia Markets

BioConsortia is developing Nitrogen fixing microbial products which will make Mosaic's fertilizers nearly 50% more efficient. This means more crop yield using less fertilizer. BioConsortia's cutting-edge microbial technology is a game-changer for growers and for the environment. In addition to US and Canada markets, Mosaic and BioConsortia have agreed to develop these new microbial products for Asia markets, as well. Photo shows BioConsortia's greenhouse in Davis, CA at which BioConsortia is conducting an experiment assaying microbe lead performance across multiple crops. (Photo: Business Wire)

BioConsortia is developing Nitrogen fixing microbial products which will make Mosaic's fertilizers nearly 50% more efficient. This means more crop yield using less fertilizer. BioConsortia's cutting-edge microbial technology is a game-changer for growers and for the environment. In addition to US and Canada markets, Mosaic and BioConsortia have agreed to develop these new microbial products for Asia markets, as well. Photo shows BioConsortia's greenhouse in Davis, CA at which BioConsortia is conducting an experiment assaying microbe lead performance across multiple crops. (Photo: Business Wire)

DAVIS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Mosaic Company and BioConsortia, Inc. have entered into a new agreement to develop and launch nitrogen fixing microbial products for all crops, including corn, wheat, rice, fruit and vegetables in China, India, Thailand and Vietnam.

Nitrogen fixing microbial products for non-legume crops hold the promise to dramatically decrease the use of synthetic nitrogen fertilizers. BioConsortia’s microbes naturally fix atmospheric nitrogen, converting it to ammonia, and make it available to the crops during the growing season, thereby reducing growers’ reliance on the addition of synthetic nitrogen fertilizers. Almost 50% of synthetic nitrogen fertilizers are lost to the environment, often with unintended and harmful consequences, and contribute about 5% of global CO2 emissions through their energy-intensive production. These nitrogen fixing microbial products are natural, and represent a beneficial breakthrough for the growers, consumers and the planet.

Mosaic and BioConsortia announced a collaboration to develop these same nitrogen fixing products for the Americas at the end of 2020. Following a year of great progress from lab and greenhouse, and very encouraging results from our first year of field trials on corn and wheat in the United States and Canada, the companies have decided to expand the relationship to major Asian countries where Mosaic has direct go-to-market operations.

Kim Nicholson, Mosaic Vice President Ag Technology and Innovation, Strategy and Growth declared, “Our growers have asked for easy-to-use and cost-effective alternatives to synthetic nitrogen fertilizers that can increase their productivity and profits. After the success we saw in lab, greenhouse and field trials last year, we are thrilled over the potential to offer these products to our customers in Asia markets. At Mosaic, our mission is to help the world grow the food it needs, so this is another step in helping us do just that.”

Marcus Meadows-Smith, BioConsortia CEO, stated, “Mosaic has demonstrated they are an outstanding partner. They have an exceptional team that understands crop nutrition and have a commitment to develop and fully exploit our nitrogen fixing microbes. We are very excited to expand our collaboration to these key Asian markets. We are certain Mosaic will do a fabulous job.”

BioConsortia’s nitrogen fixing microbes are also applied as seed treatments and in-furrow for row crops, and as drench and through drip irrigation for fruit and vegetables. They are robust, easy-to-use and have a two-year shelf-life. Growers can use with reduced amounts of synthetic nitrogen fertilizer and increase their crop yields.

About BioConsortia

Utilizing our patented Advanced Microbial Selection (AMS) process, BioConsortia develops microbes that have exceptional partnerships with plants, resulting in high-performance products for substantially larger and healthier crop yields and a significantly improved environmental profile for growers.

Drought, desertification, degradation and development are stressing the planet’s arable land. BioConsortia's plant health portfolio includes biologicals that protect crops against pests and diseases at all points of the food distribution chain (biofungicides, bionematicides, and post-harvest disease control), as well as biostimulants that increase crop yields.

To reduce the amount of synthetic fertilizers and farm runoff while increasing crop yields, BioConsortia leverages the power of cutting-edge technologies to create customized biological solutions using nitrogen fixing microbes in non-legume row crops, such as corn and wheat, as well as fruits and vegetables.

For more information, or to enquire about partnership opportunities, please contact info@bioconsortia.com or visit https://bioconsortia.com/.

About The Mosaic Company

With the global population expected to reach 9 billion by 2050, food security is an ever-growing challenge that The Mosaic Company will help meet. Our 13,000 women and men in 9 operating countries produce and deliver millions of tonnes of responsibly produced phosphate and potash fertilizers from mine to market – nutrients that are vital to feed crops which feed people everywhere – and serve farmers in 40 countries by helping them increase crop yields and improve nutrition for people and animals. We pursue our mission to help the world grow the food it needs responsibly and sustainably: We are committed to being good stewards of the environment by reducing our water use and greenhouse gas emissions, good neighbors through strong partnerships with our host communities, and by being a more diverse and inclusive company where every person feels valued and appreciated.