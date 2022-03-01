Hildene Capital Management Announces Strategic Relationship with Leucadia Asset Management

STAMFORD, Conn. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hildene Capital Management, LLC (“Hildene”), an asset management firm focused on distressed and event-driven opportunities within credit, today announced that it has entered into a strategic relationship with Leucadia Asset Management (“LAM”), a division of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF). In connection with the transaction, LAM will acquire a non-controlling financial interest in Hildene and will help seed certain new Hildene vehicles and businesses.

“ We are excited about our new strategic relationship with Leucadia Asset Management,” said Brett Jefferson, Founder and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Hildene. “ We think the global reach and institutional expertise that LAM brings to the table is both complimentary and accretive to what we are endeavoring to create here at the firm.”

“ We are thrilled to be working with Brett, Dushyant, and the rest of the team at Hildene. They are proven, capable investors with a long-term track record and we look forward to helping them continue to grow their exceptional firm,” said LAM co-presidents Nick Daraviras and Sol Kumin.

About Hildene Capital Management

Founded in 2008, Hildene Capital Management, LLC is a diversified institutional asset manager specializing in asset-based and credit opportunities. Hildene Co-CIOs Brett Jefferson and Dushyant Mehra are backed by a senior investment team with a long and established track record of investing across various credit and distressed cycles, leveraging their expertise in managing complex assets. Today, Hildene manages over $12 billion for a broad range of clients across its flagship private funds, tailored managed accounts and securitized asset structures. For additional information, please visit: https://www.hildenecap.com/.

About Leucadia Asset Management

Leucadia Asset Management offers institutional clients an innovative offering range of investment strategies through its affiliated asset managers. Leucadia Asset Management is a division of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF).