Attentive Energy Wins Federal Offshore Wind Lease in The New York Bight

JERSEY CITY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Attentive Energy LLC, a subsidiary of TotalEnergies Renewables USA, LLC, is pleased to announce it has been named a provisional winner of one of the six federal offshore wind leases in the New York Bight auction, which was administered by the Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM). The successful bid allows Attentive Energy to formalize its long-term presence in the region and focus on delivering a community-first approach as it works to develop the OCS-A 0538 lease – an 84,332-acre area at least 36 miles off the coasts of New York and New Jersey.

“ In the last three years, our teams have worked to lay the groundwork to advance an inclusive offshore wind project founded on meaningful stakeholder engagement. We are thrilled to have been successful in obtaining a lease in the New York Bight. This win will afford Attentive Energy the unique opportunity to play our part in carrying this generational economic opportunity forward, establishing well-paying jobs and bringing benefits to local communities for years to come,” said Attentive Energy Managing Director, Damian Bednarz.

“Winning this lease from BOEM enables us to build upon and expand the good work seen thus far in the industry. Our team has already demonstrated deep technical expertise in developing offshore assets and is committed to designing, constructing, and operating a project with the local community in mind. We look forward to continuing our work with federal, state, and local stakeholders to build a world-class workforce and to achieve our shared ambitious climate goals,” added Attentive Energy Project Director, Christen Wittman.

In the years building up to the auction and ultimate award of a lease from BOEM, Attentive Energy focused its efforts on meaningful and proactive stakeholder engagement. The teams consulted federal, state, and local leaders, environmental justice groups, economic development organizations, and suppliers as part of its pre-development work. Prior to the auction, Attentive Energy had the foresight to hire a Fisheries Liaison and publish a Fisheries Communications Plan to create a transparent feedback loop with ocean users and coordinate on best practices offshore. Attentive Energy commits to continue working with communities to inform development throughout the life of the project.

“ Attentive Energy’s successful lease award in the New York Bight marks the entrance of TotalEnergies into the U.S. offshore wind market after a decade of activity in this country’s solar and energy storage spaces. We are proud to contribute to the ramp-up of the offshore wind industry here in the United States as part of our corporate goals of reaching 100 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030 worldwide,” said David Foulon, Head of U.S. Offshore Wind at TotalEnergies. “ Attentive Energy’s forward-thinking outlook on stakeholder engagement since 2018 and their proactive engagement with local communities as well as ocean users represent well our Company’s core values and will be extremely valuable as we grow TotalEnergies’ offshore wind activities in the U.S.”

Now a subsidiary of TotalEnergies Renewables USA, LLC – itself an affiliate of broad energy company TotalEnergies – Attentive Energy will draw on TotalEnergies’ deep experience and know-how in safely managing offshore assets and long-standing U.S. presence to deploy its community-first driven mission, staying true to its name to listen, collaborate and partner with stakeholders. Attentive Energy will next focus on developing uniquely local economic and climate opportunities to New York and New Jersey, while also meeting the country’s growing offshore wind and clean energy commitments.

About Attentive Energy

Attentive Energy, a subsidiary of TotalEnergies Renewables USA, is delivering offshore wind opportunities to empower communities today and tomorrow. We are guided by deep experience in the offshore sector and a forward-thinking commitment to put people first, on and off the coast. With the power of offshore wind, we will strengthen our communities, forge a new industry, and build an inclusive clean energy economy. For more information, visit www.attentiveenergy.com.

Attentive Energy on social media

TotalEnergies and offshore wind

TotalEnergies is already developing a portfolio of offshore wind projects with a total capacity of more than 10 gigawatts, of which 2/3 are bottom-fixed and 1/3 are floating. These projects are located in the United Kingdom (Seagreen project, Outer Dowsing, Erebus, ScotWind), South Korea (Bada project), Taiwan (Yunlin project), and France (Eolmed project). The Company has also been qualified to participate in competitive tenders in the UK and France and will participate in a tender in Norway.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies on a global scale: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our 105,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, clean, reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

TotalEnergies and renewable electricity

As part of its ambition to get to net zero by 2050, TotalEnergies is building a portfolio of activities in renewables and electricity. At the end of 2021, TotalEnergies' gross renewable electricity generation capacity is more than 10 GW. TotalEnergies will continue to expand this business to reach 35 GW of gross production capacity from renewable sources and storage by 2025, and then 100 GW by 2030 with the objective of being among the world's top five producers of electricity from wind and solar energy.