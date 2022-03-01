Business Warrior and Fuel Me Enter $25M Funding Partnership

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Business Warrior Corp. (OTC: BZWR), the source for small businesses in America to get more customers, today announces a letter of understanding (LOU) with Fuel Me, the first-of-its-kind technology platform providing nationwide fuel procurement and management services, to fund up to $25 million in loans from March 1, 2022, to Dec. 31, 2023, through the new Business Warrior Funding platform.

Business Warrior Funding is the newest small business solution from Business Warrior. The recently launched platform uses next-generation underwriting, powered by machine learning, to make the funding process accessible and streamlined to business owners across the United States. This new lending solution leverages Business Warrior’s expertise and strategic partnerships to help entrepreneurs grow their business and offset the difficulties often associated with traditional bank lending.

Fuel Me has leveraged decades of experience in the energy distribution industry to develop an innovative and disruptive technology solution, alongside a network of more than 1,200 vendors nationwide. Fuel Me delivers fuels, such as clear or red dye diesel for trucks, machinery, generators or tanks, anywhere and at any time. The company also offers marina services and has developed a virtual fuel card to make tracking purchases simple and easy. Fuel Me is revolutionizing fuel procurement while expanding clean energy product initiatives and positioning itself as the energy distribution solution of the future.

“Partnering with Fuel Me is a perfect fit for Business Warrior Funding and our core mission to shorten the time it takes for small businesses to access growth funding,” explains Business Warrior President Jonathan Brooks. “This agreement is an amazing early win for the long-term vision of our funding product, giving us the ability to further develop and scale our software and operations with the support of a proven company in Fuel Me.”

The deal was facilitated by elev8 Advisors Group, a leading fintech consultancy group with a proven track record of providing value-added products and programs in the marketplace.

Business Warrior Funding and Fuel Me have agreed to an LOU that will give Fuel Me and its customer base access to $25 million in loan commitments for 18 months. All funds from this partnership will go to small businesses and will lead to additional funding and growth opportunities for Fuel Me’s growing number of vendors.

“Fuel Me aims to empower small businesses by offering cost-effective fueling and enterprise resource management solutions,” states Fuel Me President Bill Marr. “With Business Warrior Funding, we see a natural partner who will help us to engage with our vendor base and encourage more small business owners who just need that extra financial push.”

About Fuel Me

Fuel Me LLC is a technology company offering a modular service platform designed to deliver contactless, managed fuel & energy services for fleets, marine vessels, heavy equipment, power generation, race teams and venues. Fuel Me also offers the first Fleet Suite Utility Wallet, allowing customers to purchase fuel with a virtual fuel card, using NFC technology at the pump. Through our EV Fuel Me division, we offer a complete line of portable generators and supercharging stations that are 100% Green Compliant (by way of our patented CNG process), as well as on-demand contactless charging nationwide. Our mission is to be the worldwide leader in managed vehicle fuel and charging for both consumers and commercial clients. Our delivery strategy and business model will increase asset utilization, boost profits, eliminate inefficiency and improve safety standards across the industry. For more information, visit www.fuel.me.

About Business Warrior

Business Warrior is a SaaS company providing small businesses in the United States with a suite of data driven marketing and next-generation, funding solutions to boost local market domination. Founded in 2014, Business Warrior is singularly focused on offering locally targeted lead generation marketing and funding solutions that fuel small business growth. By using next generation machine-learning and native software, Business Warrior has made growth funding and conversion marketing accessible for thousands of under-resourced and under-funded small business owners. For more information, visit BusinessWarrior.com.

About elev8 Advisors Group

Elev8 Advisors Group is an omni-channel leader in the payments and fintech space with a deep-rooted history in the financial services industry. Elev8 collaborates with and advises disruptors in the payments ecosystem to create scale and product adoption in all markets and has helped dozens of banks and fintech companies grow their actual profits to more than $2.4B since 2019. Elev8 is changing the expectations of consulting to be that of partnerships and win/win outcomes for all and is one of the fastest growing privately held companies in the United States.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release and the offering materials may contain forward-looking statements and information relating to, among other things, the company, its business plan and strategy, and its industry. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. They are based on the current beliefs of, assumptions made by, and information currently available to the company's management regarding the future of the company’s business, future plans and strategies, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. When used in the offering materials, the words "aim," "estimate," "project," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "envision," "estimate," "expect," "future," "goal," "hope," "likely," "may," "plan," "potential," "seek," "should," "strategy," "will" and similar references to future periods are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which constitute forward looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current views with respect to future events and are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict (many of which are outside of the company's control) and could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the company, the offering or other matters, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. The company does not undertake any obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.