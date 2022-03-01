Revitalist and PharmaTher Announce Collaboration to Develop and Advance Novel and Standardized Ketamine Treatment Protocols for Mental Health Disorders and Chronic Pain Syndromes

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--REVITALIST LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. (“Revitalist” or the “Company”) (CSE: CALM) (OTCQB: RVLWF) (FSE: 4DO) is pleased to announce its collaboration with PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (“PharmaTher”) (CSE: PHRM) (OTCQB: PHRM), a leader in specialty ketamine pharmaceuticals, by creating strategic opportunities to develop and advance novel and standardized treatment protocols with ketamine for individuals suffering from mental health disorders and chronic pain syndromes.

Revitalist’s diverse group of medical providers, researchers, and educators allows a comprehensive approach to aggressively advancing the field of health and wellness in the medical and psychedelic communities. Revitalist CEO Kathryn Walker states, “Revitalist is unique in the sense that it is led by healthcare professionals who are resolute in bettering the current system. We understand the traditional legacy system and how it operates. We also understand the future system in terms of potential, research and outcomes. Powered by clinician, educator, and scientist insight, Revitalist is poised to make the exponential leap by bringing the two systems together.”

PharmaTher is focused on becoming a leader in the development and commercialization of novel ketamine pharmaceuticals, including KETARX™, a specialty line of ketamine products. PharmaTher is developing a novel ketamine microneedle patch for mental health and pain disorders via the FDA 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway. Also, PharmaTher is developing their proprietary ketamine hydrochloride USP Injection product as part of its plans to support upcoming Phase 3 clinical studies for Parkinson’s disease and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (Lou Gehrig’s disease), and commercialization plans in the U.S. via an FDA Abbreviated New Drug Application for anesthesia and procedural sedation.

Revitalist and PharmaTher have entered into a collaboration agreement with a focus on developing unique ways to scientifically advance the utilization of ketamine in more robust and safer ways. Also, PharmaTher will seek to engage Revitalist’s ketamine clinics for future clinical studies with KETARX™. PharmaTher recognizes the purpose, focus, and growth opportunity of ketamine, and work in ways to expand this products use across the medical community in novel ways.

ABOUT PHARMATHER HOLDINGS LTD.

PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (OTCQB: PHRRF) (CSE: PHRM) is focused on the development and commercialization of specialty ketamine pharmaceuticals for mental health, neurological, and pain disorders. Learn more at PharmaTher.com.

ABOUT REVITALIST LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD.

Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd. (CSE: CALM) (OTCQB: RVLWF) (FSE: 4DO) is a publicly traded company, headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, with clinics operating across the United States and expanding. Revitalist is dedicated to empowering individuals toward an improved quality of well-being through a combination of comprehensive care and future-centric treatments provided by medical professionals, mental health experts, and chronic pain specialists. The company proudly practices translational medicine which is supported by three main pillars: bench side, bedside, and community, with a goal to improve the global healthcare system significantly. Since opening their first clinic in 2018, Revitalist has provided thousands of infusions for patients suffering from treatment-resistant conditions. Additionally, Revitalist offers a number of lifestyle optimization services and vitamin infusions that can bring anyone closer to total wellness. For additional information and to be added to the Company’s mailing list, please click here.

