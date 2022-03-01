SoundHound Inc. and VIZIO Innovate the Smart TV Experience with Voice AI

SoundHound's advanced voice AI technology integration into VIZIO's voice-enabled remote and mobile apps allows viewers to speak naturally to search for TV shows and movies, change TV settings, switch picture modes, launch apps, check the weather, and more. (Photo: Business Wire)

SANTA CLARA , Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SoundHound Inc., a global leader in voice artificial intelligence, currently in the process of becoming a public company through its expected merger with Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ: ATSPT subunits, which consist of one share of common stock and 1/4 of a warrant), today announced an expansion of its partnership with VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO), the #1 American-based TV brand, to voice-enable a majority of VIZIO’s TVs and collaborate on interactive experiences. Following the successful rollout of a voice-enabled VIZIO remote and app in Spring of 2021, which has seen daily voice queries double every quarter, the companies will continue to expand their relationship to further innovate the TV viewing experience.

SoundHound's advanced voice AI technology integration into VIZIO's voice-enabled remote and mobile apps allows viewers to speak naturally to search for TV shows and movies, change TV settings, switch picture modes, launch apps, check the weather, and more.

With its library of hundreds of content domains, SoundHound’s Voice AI platform opens the door to significant voice commerce opportunities. Together, SoundHound and VIZIO continue to innovate with a focus on the consumer experience and voice-enabled interactive opportunities for viewers.

“At VIZIO, we always strive to deliver the best-in-class television experience to our users. With SoundHound’s technology integrated into VIZIO TVs, we are able to make the ease of voice interactions part of the TV experience,” said David Rudnick, Senior Vice President of Product Engineering at VIZIO. “Our goal is to always improve the user experience and help consumers find the content they are looking for with simple voice commands. Overall, remotes have never made finding content an easy task, but with voice, users can quickly find the content they want with the complex search technology happening in the background.”

The conversational interface allows users to ask questions such as:

"Show me trending TV shows"

"Launch Netflix"

"Show me animated family movies"

"Turn down the volume"

"Show me movies on WatchFree+"

“VIZIO has always been at the forefront of providing cutting-edge technology and experiences to its users, so it was natural and seamless to integrate SoundHound’s voice AI technology with their product,” said James Hom, Co-Founder and VP of Products, SoundHound Inc. “As voice AI becomes more ubiquitous and a commonly used interface for consumers, we believe there is a big opportunity to extend voice AI into interactive and commerce opportunities.”

About SoundHound Inc.

SoundHound Inc., a leading innovator of conversational intelligence, offers an independent voice AI platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver best-in-class conversational experiences to their customers. Built on proprietary Speech-to-Meaning® and Deep Meaning Understanding® technologies, SoundHound’s advanced voice AI platform provides exceptional speed and accuracy and enables humans to interact with products and services like they interact with each other—by speaking naturally. SoundHound is trusted by companies around the globe, including Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Pandora, Deutsche Telekom, Snap, VIZIO, KIA, and Stellantis. www.soundhound.com

In November 2021, the company entered into a definitive merger agreement with Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ: ATSPU units, ATSPT subunits). If the transaction is consummated, the company expects to be publicly listed on Nasdaq under the symbol SOUN following the closing of the transaction.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. We are driving the future of televisions through our integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful SmartCast™ operating system. We also offer a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. Our platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to target and dynamically serve ads.

About Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the artificial intelligence, cloud services, and automotive technology sectors.

Shares of Archimedes’ common stock are currently trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market as part of Archimedes' subunits under the symbol “ATSPT,” with each subunit consisting of one share of the Archimedes’ common stock and ¼ warrant. A holder will only be able to retain the ¼ warrant underlying the subunit if the holder elects to retain the subunit through the consummation of Archimedes and SoundHound's merger. The subunits will not separate into shares of common stock and warrants until the consummation of Archimedes and SoundHound's merger.

