SteadyMD’s B2B White-Label Telehealth Solution Powers New Lemonaid Health Offering

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SteadyMD, a fast-growing B2B telehealth technology platform and clinician workforce provider that powers high-quality telehealth patient experiences for leaders and innovators in healthcare in all 50 states, today announced entry into an agreement with Lemonaid Health, a convenient, affordable, on-demand platform for accessing healthcare online. Under this agreement, SteadyMD will expand Lemonaid Health’s telehealth and prescription drug delivery services to include a comprehensive virtual primary care membership available to millions of Americans.

SteadyMD recently shifted from servicing consumers directly to enabling healthcare organizations to offer best-in-class, high-quality telehealth solutions to their patients. This allows many healthcare organizations to leverage the strength, experience, and advanced technology that SteadyMD has developed over years of experience caring directly for patients online. SteadyMD has spent years growing its clinician workforce, creating its telehealth technology platform, building scalable medical operations, and developing patient treatment protocols so organizations do not have to focus on these complexities.

As a result, Lemonaid Health’s expanded offering, branded as Primary Care Complete, will provide personalized preventative care and virtual access to primary care physicians when and where members need it, as well as referrals to specialists, imaging services and diagnostic testing.

“ Patients in the U.S. are facing an unequivocal healthcare crisis only worsened by the shortage of primary care doctors, limited access to basic preventative care and prolonged wait times driven by the pandemic,” said Paul Johnson, Vice President, General Manager, Consumer of 23andMe Holding Co., the parent company of Lemonaid Health. “ SteadyMD’s robust telehealth platform and excellent clinical staff allow us to quickly expand into a wider range of treatments. This new solution will increase the number of patients we can treat, and the breadth of services we can offer, all while maintaining our same level of excellent, personalized care.”

“ We are delighted to support Lemonaid Health, which shares our mission to enable access to better and more affordable healthcare. Our network of board-certified physicians will expand their members’ options for a convenient primary care doctor in all 50 states,” said Guy Friedman, co-founder and CEO, SteadyMD.

About SteadyMD

SteadyMD powers high-quality telehealth experiences for digital health companies, labs, pharmacies, employers, and other healthcare innovators. The company offers a 50-state clinician workforce, clinical operations, legal and regulatory guidance, and world-class product and technology. For the doctors, nurses, and therapists behind its telehealth platform, SteadyMD provides an opportunity to build an online practice in areas such as urgent care, primary care, and mental health therapy. The company is licensed, operating, and serving patients in all 50 U.S. states. Investors include Lux Capital, Pelion Venture Partners, Acrew Capital, Ashton Kutcher and Guy Oseary's Sound Ventures, NEXT VENTŪRES, Draper Associates, and Anne Wojcicki. Learn more about SteadyMD at SteadyMD.com.