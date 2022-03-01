Luminia Launches New Sustainability Financing and Technology Platform Solutions for Commercial Real Estate Properties

SAN DIEGO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Luminia, formerly SD Renewables, has launched a suite of novel financing solutions and an advanced technology platform enabling more commercial properties to access a full range of sustainability improvements. With a track record of financing and developing billions in renewable infrastructure and real estate assets, Luminia’s seasoned leadership team is well positioned to overcome the challenges faced by businesses and commercial property owners in meeting ESG mandates. Luminia’s unique, property-based Clean Energy PPA® and technology platform have already been leveraged by partners across the country. In partnership with Sun Light & Power, Carondelet High School in Concord, California, is one example of a project operating almost exclusively on solar power to drastically reduce its energy bills and carbon footprint.

“Luminia provided us with a financing solution under a very short timeframe, and it turned out to be a better option than what others were providing. Luminia viewed us as a partner and wanted to serve us properly, treat us well and make us a priority – which was extremely important to us,” said Noah Galabow, CFO of Carondelet High School. “The primary measure of success for the project has been the energy savings. It has generated more than we initially expected, and with that we are seeing significant cost savings.”

David Field, co-managing partner of Luminia, previously led the build of one of only five enterprise-grade residential solar sales, origination and finance platforms. This platform scaled to execute more than 8,000 residential solar transactions, totaling over $350 million. Jim Kelly, co-managing partner of Luminia, has over 30 years of experience in commercial real estate, including developing and acquiring more than $1 billion in real estate assets.

“Over the last three decades I have grown acutely aware of the challenges in financing sustainability improvements for the commercial real estate industry. This experience guided our approach to inventing new ways for commercial property owners to achieve their ESG targets,” said Jim Kelly, co-managing partner of Luminia.

Luminia offers first-of-its-kind financing solutions paired with its proprietary technology platform to provide swift access to a suite of sustainability improvements, including solar, electric vehicle charging stations and other energy efficiency upgrades. Partners can now utilize Luminia’s Clean Energy PPA®, Credit Based PPA or C-PACE financing to provide commercial property owners financing without any money down, or any corporate or personal guarantees, to increase net operating income and asset value.

“History has proven how the powerful combination of financing and technology platforms have accelerated the residential clean energy industry. Our all-in-one solution focused on the commercial sector allows our premier channel partners to streamline projects while at the same time delivering exceptional value to their commercial customers,” said David Field, co-managing partner of Luminia.

Through the Luminia platform, partners can perform on-the-spot pricing and proposals, instant property prequalification and a property and portfolio analysis that results in higher volume of customer originations, decreased sales cycle time, and less friction to close transactions.

To learn how EPCs, solar and sustainability professionals are using the Luminia platform to accelerate sales cycles or finance project pipelines, visit luminia.io.

About Luminia

Founded in 2019, California-based Luminia provides unique financing and technology platform solutions that enable the deployment of commercial property sustainability improvements at scale. Through novel financing options and artificial intelligence-driven commercial real estate portfolio analysis, Luminia empowers commercial and industrial property owners to implement holistic clean energy and energy efficiency upgrades without barriers. Luminia’s solutions are purpose built to offer the greatest potential economic benefit and advance a property’s ability to meet ESG requirements. For more information, visit luminia.io.