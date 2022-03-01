olive.com Announces Partnership with NHL Player Trevor Zegras

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--olive.comtm, the leader in payment services and online vehicle protection plans, today announced its official partnership with professional ice hockey player Trevor Zegras, center for the Anaheim Ducks National Hockey League (NHL®) team.

“We are thrilled to have Trevor as olive.com’s first-ever athlete ambassador,” said Rebecca Howard, Founder and CEO of olive.com. “As the Official Mechanical Breakdown Coverage Provider of the Anaheim Ducks and Honda Center, this partnership with Trevor is a natural collaboration to further showcase our support of the Anaheim Ducks’ organization.”

Zegras began his professional career with the Anaheim Ducks in 2020, and during the 2021-22 NHL season participated in the Breakaway Challenge at the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills competition. He was named the NHL Rookie of the Month for December 2021 after recording 11 points in nine games. Prior to the NHL, Zegras had a successful collegiate career at Boston University, where he was named to the Hockey East Third Team All-Star, selected to Hockey East All-Rookie Team, and named a finalist for Hockey East Rookie of the Year. He also helped Team USA to a gold medal at the 2021 World Junior Championship, while also being named tournament MVP.

“I am excited to work with a company that champions transparency and innovation as much as olive.com,” said Zegras. “olive.com has proven to be a loyal advocate of mine, and one of the biggest fans of the Ducks and the NHL, and I’m honored to represent their brand.”

The partnership is set to include a variety of exciting appearances by Zegras, multi-media campaigns, and special access to memorabilia. This multi-year deal marks the first athlete ambassador for olive.com, following its announcement to become the Official Mechanical Breakdown Coverage Provider of the Anaheim Ducks and Honda Center, which includes multiple activations and promotions for Ducks fans throughout Southern California.

About olive.com:

olive.com, the leader in payment services and online vehicle protection plans, was built to give customers peace of mind. Vehicle protection plans cover mechanical failure of the vehicle after the manufacturer’s warranty has expired. With olive.com, consumers are now able to buy a vehicle protection plan direct, with no pressure, from the comfort of their home. olive.com offers a range of coverage and deductible options to suit any budget, and their products are approachable, affordable, transparent and user-friendly – real choice, all digital at any time day or night. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, olive.com products, customer service, and reputation for excellence have earned it an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and partnerships with leading insurance companies and globally recognized brands. For more information, please visit https://olive.com/.

